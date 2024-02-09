Farm Weekly
New wool handling era officially opens

By Jodie Rintoul
February 10 2024 - 10:00am
Elders officially opened its new Elders wool handling facility, show floor and offices at Rockingham last week. In front of the state-of-the-art facility celebrating the occasion were Elders State general manager WA, Matt Ericsson (left), Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard, Elders wool Rockingham operations manager Ryan Fletcher, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, Elders general manager agency, Dave Adamson and Elders executive general manager rural products, Nick Fazekas. Photos by Wendy Gould.
The new Elders wool handling business at Rockingham may have been in operation and receiving wool from WA growers since July last year, but it celebrated its official opening last week in front of producers, government officials, industry representatives, suppliers and staff.

