Quality cross section at next store sale

By Kane Chatfield
February 10 2024 - 11:00am
There will be plenty of Friesian steers aged from four-month poddies to two-year-old up for grabs at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, February 16, commencing at 9am, including 30 Friesian steers aged 4-6 months (pictured) offered from D Panetta, Harvey.
Another strong yarding of store cattle will be presented at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, February 16, starting at 9am.

