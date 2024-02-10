Quality cross section at next store sale

Another strong yarding of store cattle will be presented at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, February 16, starting at 9am.
The Elders South West team is expecting to yard a good cross section of 900 beef and dairy origin cattle to suit most buying sectors of the industry.
Included in the beef section will be steers and heifers, ranging in age from 10 to 20 months, with a diverse selection of Angus and other British and Euro cross breeds.
In the dairy origin yarding, a small selection of first cross steers from 14-24-months-old will be followed by a large percentage of Friesian steers aged from four-month-old poddies to two-year-olds.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said this month's sale would have a good line-up of beef steers and heifers coming in of both British and Euro types.
"The dairy yarding will make up a larger percentage of the yarding and will comprise younger types being sold on appraisal and up to heavier steers being sold by liveweight and ranging from 360 kilograms up to 600kg," Mr Carroll said.
The sale will kick off with the local beef section and some of the bigger lines coming into the sale include Glenwood Estate, Busselton, with a draft of 40 owner-bred Angus and Shorthorn cross steers and heifers aged 10-12-months-old and expected to weigh from 300-360kg.
Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson said they were feeder types with Angus sired calves by Blackrock bulls.
Also offering 40 feeder weight Angus steers and heifers is RD Danti, Manjimup, with the 10-12mo draft ranging from 320-340kg.
Mullalyup graziers M Tosana will offer drafts of yearling steers in both the beef and dairy origin section, with 12 Murray Grey steers aged 18-20 months weighing 420-460kg and 16 Friesian steers aged 20-24 months.
Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the steers were purchased as weaners to grow out and would make good feeder steers to finish on grass or grain.
L & K Streatfield, Vasse, has nominated a line of 18 yearling Red Angus heifers.
The 16-18mo draft is estimated to weigh from 400-420kg.
Mr Martinson said the heifers had been purchased in and grown out.
"They are good line of feeder yearling heifers," Mr Martinson said.
In the dairy origin cattle, Hayes Farm, Waroona, will headline the first cross steer line-up with a draft of 26 Angus-Friesian steers aged from 20-24mo, while Primary Business Services, Capel, will truck in a line of 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged 16-18mo.
Friesian steers will represent a large percentage of the yarding.
Some of the larger drafts in the older age groups include Jesmond Dairy, Rosa Brook, with 40 Friesian steers aged 16-22mo.
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the Jesmond Dairy steers were well-bred forward store steers.
"Steers produced from very good herd cows bred by good AI genetics and backed up with Friesian bulls," Mr Williams said.
"They are good frame score steers for their age and ideal for grass fatteners to tuck away."
The oldest draft will descend from the paddocks of sale regulars Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, nominating 30 Friesian steers aged from 22-24mo, while another sale regular, Fortuna Farms, Busselton, will present 30 Friesian steers aged 18-20mo.
In the younger age groups, LJ & RA Brennan, Witchcliffe, will offer 30 Friesian steers aged eight to 10mo.
Mr Williams said they were good fresh store steers from a very good herd of dams.
"Excellent reared Friesian steers for graziers to acquire into their program," he said.
There will be several lines of Friesian poddy steers coming into the sale from well-known sale regulars, including a large line of 60 from Negus Enterprises, Tutinup, aged four to six-months-old.
Harvey sale regulars CA Panetta and D Panetta will present 30 and 20 young Friesian calves respectively from their professional calf rearing operation.
The steer calves are aged four to six-months-old and Elders, Collie/Brunswick agent Craig Martin said the calves were quiet and have been vaccinated with 5in1 and Piliguard, received Multimin and been drenched.
Stockdale Pastoral Company, Busselton, has nominated 30 Friesian steer calves aged 4-6-months-old, while West & Haggerty, Capel (6-8-months-old) and GV Adams, Capel (4-6-months-old) will truck in 20 Friesian poddies each.
