Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Springhills Angus sale peaks at $20,000

By Jodie Rintoul
February 10 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $20,000 at the Springhills Angus on-property bull sale at Boyup Brook on Monday. With the top priced bull purchased by Rhodes Pastoral, Boyup Brook, were Springhills principal Michael Wallace (left), Rhodes Pastoral cattle manager John Curtain and Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.
Prices hit a high of $20,000 at the Springhills Angus on-property bull sale at Boyup Brook on Monday. With the top priced bull purchased by Rhodes Pastoral, Boyup Brook, were Springhills principal Michael Wallace (left), Rhodes Pastoral cattle manager John Curtain and Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.

SALE SUMMARY

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.