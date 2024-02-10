Farm Weekly
Murray Greys fit well in Great Southern

By Kyah Peeti
February 11 2024 - 10:00am
Les Duncan (left) with his two children Harry and Maddi with some of their stock at their Redmond-based property that spreads across 1200 hectares of land which is split into six properties in the area owned by the Duncan family.
After experiencing farming in both Western Australia and New South Wales, the Duncan family can testify that West is best when it comes to growing quality Murray Grey cattle in a reliable climate at their Great Southern-based property.

