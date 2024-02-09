Farm Weekly
What does the future hold for the Shark Lake abattoir?

By Brooke Littlewood
February 9 2024 - 2:00pm
No update has been provided on the Shark Lake abattoir's future, since its abrupt closure five months ago.
It has been five months since the Esperance Shark Lake abattoir closed its doors without warning and sheep producers still haven't received an update as to when, or if, it will reopen.

