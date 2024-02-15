Farm Weekly
Sessions focus on carbon farming future

February 15 2024 - 1:00pm
Nathan Rosair, senior business development officer in the DPIRD Carbon Farming and bioenergy unit, presenting at a Carbon Farming workshop held last year in Woodanilling.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Carbon Farming team is collaborating with regional Natural Resource Management (NRM) organisations to deliver joint carbon farming workshops in coming months.

