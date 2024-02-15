Sessions focus on carbon farming future

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Carbon Farming team is collaborating with regional Natural Resource Management (NRM) organisations to deliver joint carbon farming workshops in coming months.
Teaming with Wheatbelt NRM, South Coast NRM, Northern Agricultural Catchments Council NRM and South West NRM the Carbon Farming team will travel to York, Geraldton, Albany and Bunbury to deliver interactive workshops to local landholders.
At all events the Carbon Farming team will discuss project planning and methods for starting a carbon farming project and details on applying for the next round of the Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program (CF-LRP), as well as offer support and tools to assist NRMs' experience carbon farming projects that deliver quality co-benefits.
In each location, the relevant NRM teams will present updates on local projects and producers who have started on the road to carbon neutrality will discuss their experience.
There is no charge to attend, however registrations are required.
View the full list of workshops and links to register at this website:
https://www.agric.wa.gov.au/pages-related-carbon-farming/carbon-farming-workshops
The Carbon Farming team will also be in attendance at evokeAG in Perth, on Tuesday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 21, the Wagin Woolorama on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, along with the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo, Dowerin Machinery Field Days and Newdegate Machinery Field Days later in the year.
