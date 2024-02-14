Delilah a pawfect friend at ag college

"She's cute and she makes people happy."
Meet five-month-old Delilah, a labradoodle cross spoodle, the newest member of the 'faculty' of WA College of Agriculture - Harvey.
Delilah belongs to the college's onsite psychologist Tiina Gibbs and is in training to become a therapy assistance animal.
She was introduced to the college community when the 2024 school year began on January 31 and has already made a favourable impression.
"Delilah has received a big thumbs up from everyone," Ms Gibbs said.
Delilah is a regular at the campus twice a week - each Tuesday and Wednesday.
"She is currently referred to as a wellbeing dog, but may be trained as a therapy assistance animal if her temperament continues to be suitable," Ms Gibbs said.
"So far it has proven to be a very positive move, dogs are great for creating relationships, especially with kids."
College principal Dean Pfitzner said Delilah was a great addition to the student services team.
"The initiative by Tiina to introduce a therapy dog to the college was floated at the end of 2023," Mr Pfitzner said.
"The concept was extremely well accepted by staff on the school development day at the commencement of the year.
"Delilah has already been in action, even though still in training, she has proved to be a positive influence for both students and staff, taking everything in her stride.
"This is a great strategy and initiative to provide a welcoming environment and often provide a calming effect on staff and students."
Ms Gibbs said she strongly believed an ag college was the perfect environment for an animal to be present.
"Most of the students will have left a pet, or pets, at home," she said.
"And even though Delilah is not your usual farm dog, she is intelligent and appears to have been taken to instantly by the students and staff.
"And it's not just those here at the college who agree she is a great addition, feedback from the parents says they also love that she's here."
Walking around the school with Delilah was an experience aligned with that of a celebrity, as at every step students and staff members couldn't help but stop to interact with her.
Students at WA College of Agriculture - Harvey, range in age from 15 to 18 years of age and have so far all happily welcomed Delilah.
"We do always check with the students if they have allergies or fears before we have Delilah in on sessions," Ms Gibbs said.
