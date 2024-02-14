Farm Weekly
Programs help with drought preparation

By Mel Williams
February 15 2024 - 9:00am
WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington is skeptical of the way the $5 billion Future Drought Fund is being used.
The State and Federal governments have allocated $900,000 to implement regional drought resilience plans for the Mid West, inland Great Southern and southern Wheatbelt.

