Grain markets are tentatively poised

There has not been a lot of price direction provided by offshore markets which have been flat in recent times.
There's talk of softer international demand and the anticipation of a larger northern hemisphere crop in 2023-24, albeit there is some way to go before 2023-24 season production is realised.
Winter wheat crops in the northern hemisphere remain dormant under snow cover, with the earliest crops typically emerging from dormancy in February.
Fifty per cent of the US winter wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent in late November 2023 before going into dormancy, which is above the 46pc five-year average according to independent analyst Profarmer.
The February United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates put global wheat production at 786 million tonnes (mt).
This is 3mt "lower" than 2022-23.
If we insert the USDA's updated world domestic consumption estimates and take away China, the global stocks-to-use equation tightens by more than 1pc year-on-year to 19.7pc, the lowest since 2007-08.
Interestingly, based on the USDA estimates, the global wheat stocks-to-use equation has been eroding lower every year since 17/18 when it was 25.5pc.
While there may be some talk of anticipating larger crops in 2023-24, at this stage the USDA is not estimating that to be the case in wheat.
Spring crops such as spring wheat, corn, soybeans and many other smaller crops including barley, oats and pulses, aren't even planted yet in the northern hemisphere.
It is not unusual to see price volatility through the northern hemisphere spring period of March, April, and May, given crops are susceptible to weather events and markets are reacting to forecasts.
In Australia, we have observed significant price differences between Australian port zones for the same grades.
These price differences remain wider than pure execution costs in many cases.
Victoria has the lowest priced grain in Australia on an equivalent basis and Victorian growers could look at prices in other States to help determine their grain's value.
Refer last week's column.
Growers in Victoria, like all other States, have an opportunity to impact the price of their grain by offering it for sale rather than accepting published bids or covert private bids.
Weather in the northern hemisphere over coming months will be a large determinant on how much demand there is for Australian grain exports in the back end of the year.
This can create price volatility.
For growers who are reaching points in time where they want some cashflow, make sure you offer grain for sale at the price you think it is valued.
