Great Southern fire "very challenging"

By Brooke Littlewood
February 14 2024 - 9:00am
By about 4pm on Sunday, and much to the relief of those involved including volunteer firefighters, farmer response units, Parks and Wildlife and DFES personnel, the fire was under control. About 120 firefighters from across the South Coast and Great Southern regions were on site each day, supported by a multi-agency incident management team and aerial assets including the large air tanker. Photos by DFES.
Volunteer firefighters, farmers and residents from across the Great Southern rallied together last week, to help fight a deliberately lit bushfire at Green Range.

