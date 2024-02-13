Great Southern fire "very challenging"

Volunteer firefighters, farmers and residents from across the Great Southern rallied together last week, to help fight a deliberately lit bushfire at Green Range.
The fire was reported at 6am on Wednesday, having started near Venns Road, in what the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) described as "very challenging" terrain.
By about 4pm on Sunday, and much to the relief of those involved including volunteer firefighters, farmer response units, Parks and Wildlife and DFES personnel, the fire was under control.
A combination of aircraft, ground crews and machinery was used to attack the fire and build containment lines.
About 120 firefighters from across the South Coast and Great Southern regions were onsite each day, supported by a multi-agency incident management team and aerial assets, including the large air tanker.
More than 7300 hectares, 15 per cent of which was farmland, was burnt.
Multiple roads were closed for the safety of firefighters and the community, with the fire affecting South Coast Highway and smoke reducing visibility for drivers in the area.
Manypeaks volunteer bushfire brigade captain Kim Lester, who farms at Manypeaks and Green Range, said the fire was up there with the biggest he had seen in the area for a while.
Mr Lester said the situation was made even more challenging, with high temperatures and wind coming from different directions.
"It was pretty difficult trying to contain it," he said.
"I think temperatures reached either side of the mid 30s and the wind was very variable, which was quite dangerous.
"Having wind in any fire is dangerous, but when it is in bush, and bush that hasn't been burnt for some time, it is challenging for everyone involved.
"The fire changed direction quickly and got bigger as it went."
As teams worked around the clock to contain the blaze, Mr Lester said fatigue was managed on the fire ground with shift changes and with the support of back-up volunteers.
He said it was an impressive effort and humbling to see units travel from far and wide.
"The response was massive, a big proportion was from Manypeaks, Green Range and Wellstead, but we had help from right across the South Coast and Great Southern.
"We were also supported by DFES and City of Albany teams, for which we are grateful.
"The majority of the fire was east and north of us, but one flank was stopped on our property."
Fortunately, Mr Lester said only about 80ha was burnt and about four to five kilometres of fencing was destroyed.
He counted himself lucky.
"It is worrying when you are fighting a fire on your own property but it is more about looking out for personnel, buildings and livestock in that situation," Mr Lester said.
"It was a mixture of luck and awesome response to be able to stop it where we did.
"I think it came down to the work that was put in on Saturday, it meant something had to happen out of the box for the fire to escape.
"It is a credit to everyone, who did the work they did, in ensuring the fire was contained on Sunday."
As a landowner, Mr Lester thanked everyone involved, those on the fire ground and the community for offering support and meals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.