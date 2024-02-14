Farm Weekly
Home/News

Plant could drain water supply

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 15 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pingaring farmer Evan Wyatt with the Pingaring Rock water catchment wall, which he fears is at risk of being altered. Photos by Jeni Wyatt.
Pingaring farmer Evan Wyatt with the Pingaring Rock water catchment wall, which he fears is at risk of being altered. Photos by Jeni Wyatt.

Wheatbelt farmers fear they could be left hung out to dry, as an endangered orchid threatens a crucial and historical water supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.