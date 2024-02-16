Arkle Angus sells to a top of $18,000

It was a full house at the Arkle Angus stud's annual on-property sale at its Munglinup property last week, with the Millah Murrah Paratrooper progeny in hot demand again this year.
The Cowan family's quality Angus genetics, combined with the stud's sustainable, ethical, traceable principles and the sunny South Coast weather, posed the perfect opportunity for eager punters to secure their catalogue favourites, which saw prices reach a high of $18,000.
An impressive 56 head sale team was on display for prospective buyers, which included more than 35 Paratrooper sons.
The sale team also included first bulls by Banquet Quarter Pounder (VONQ252), Dunoon Prime Minister (BHRP758) and Millah Murrah Quixote (NMMQ96), as well as bulls by Spickler Powerpoint (USA18159093) and Millah Murrah Nugget (NMMN266) whose sons sold extremely well in last year's sale.
Interfacing the sale on the AuctionsPlus platform was a success, attracting both new and returning buyer interest.
Across AuctionsPlus, there were a total 1408 catalogue views, 16 online bids placed, 88 users logged in with two of them actively bidding throughout the sale, one of which successfully purchased bulls.
As a result, of the strong competition all 56 bulls offered sold under the hammer at an average of $8473.
In comparison to last year, the stud also cleared 100 per cent of 69 bulls in the sale to an average of $15,551.
While the sale average was back on last year, the stud gave its clients a greater selection and cleared more bulls this year, which saw prices reflect the current market and seasonal conditions the WA beef industry is experiencing, not the quality of the bulls.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Neil Brindley was pleased with the sale result.
"It was a good, solid sale without breaking records, as well as excellent bull quality which will maintain the stud's clientele and attract new prospective buyers too," Mr Brindley said.
"The line-up was very impressive, as well as the bulls having magnificent temperaments throughout the whole catalogue.
"Overall buyers were very happy with their purchases and the vendors were pleased to achieve a 100pc clearance and welcome new buyers to this year's sale."
The tone was set early when Arkle Paratrooper T155 in lot three took out top price honours at $18,000, when it was knocked down to the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.
The 708kg upstanding bull is a Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son and out of Arkle R132.
It has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +7.2 calving ease direct (CE Dir), -6.1 gestation length (GL), +1.3 birthweight (BWT), +54, +100, +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +108 mature cow weight (MCW), +22 for milk, +0.6 scrotal size (SS), -5.0 days to calving (DC), +90 carcase weight (CWT), +10.0 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.1 and -1.3 for rib and rump fats, +1.1 retail beef yield (RBY), +2.6 intramuscular fat (IMF), +0.13 net feed intake (NFI-F) and +27 for docility (DOC).
These figures place it in the top 4pc for CWT, top 7pc for BWT, top 11pc for CE Dir, top 14pc for milk and EMA, and top 17pc for RBY.
The Bairstow family rounded out its purchases securing the 688kg, Arkle Paratrooper T162 at $8000, which is also a son of Paratrooper P15 and out of Cherylton Blackcap N192.
Nutrien Livestock, Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey, who was buying on behalf of the Bairstows said they were a return buyer and a fan of the Paratrooper genetics.
"These two bulls were selected based on their overall structure, temperament and feet, which are all big for the Bairstow family, along with growth rates," Mr Pumphrey said.
"The two Paratrooper bulls that were purchased this year will go into a breeding and artificial insemination (AI) heifer program at the Bairstow's property.
"The bull they got last year from Arkle performed exceptionally well and was very structurally correct.
"They were really pleased with last year's purchase so came back to buy some more this year."
Hot on the top-priced bull's tail was Arkle Paratrooper T117, which sold for the second top price of $17,500 to the Bell family, PL & A Bell, Esperance.
The Bell family's 750kg purchase was an impressive and very popular sire by Paratrooper P15 and it is out of Arkle Lowan R147.
Paratrooper T117 has EBVs of +3.9 CE Dir, -7.6 GL, +6.4 BWT, +76, +129 and +174 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +162 MCW, +16 for milk, +5.7 SS, -7.1 DC, +99 CWT, +2.3 EMA, -0.5 and +1.7 for rib and rump fats, -0.5 RBY, +1.6 IMF, +0.18 NFI-F and +30 for DOC.
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600 day weights and SS, top 2pc for MCW and CWT, top 8pc for DC, top 9pc for GL, top 15pc for DOC and top 17pc for rump fat.
Matthew Bell said his family had been buying from the stud since its first sale.
"I selected the second top-priced bull based on its high 200-day weight and good, straight feet," Mr Bell said.
"He is a very good bull."
The Esperance-based producers finished with a team of three bulls at an average of $11,333, which included another Paratrooper P15 son at $9000, and a Millah Murrah Nugget N266 son at $7500.
The $9000 Paratrooper P15 son, Arkle Paratrooper T178 was sold as a charity bull, with all its proceeds donated by the stud to the Munglinup and Jerdacuttup Primary Schools.
It ranked in the top 1pc for 400 and 600-day weights and NFI-F, top 2pc for 200-day weight and MCW, top 3pc for CWT and top 8pc for RBY, while the $7500 sire, Arkle Nugget T327 ranked in the top 14pc for RBY.
The Bell family use Angus sires over their 900-head Beefmaker (Hereford-Simmental cross) breeding herd.
"We have run Beefmakers for 30 years now," Mr Bell said.
"The cross that we do produces really good performance in our cows, we use it to get more hybrid vigour."
The Bell family predominantly sells its calves to lotfeeders.
The third top price bull, Arkle Powerpoint T208 was bought by Esperance-based producers, the Bott family, Bott Livestock, at $14,500.
The S Powerpoint WS 5503 son was out of Cherylton Grace N38.
It has EBVs of +4.1 CE Dir, -1.4 GL, +4.1 BWT, +64, +118 and +150 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +128 MCW, +14 for milk, +1.1 SS, -6.4 DC, +102 CWT, +8.2 EMA, -0.4 and +1.5 for rib and rump fats, +0.0 RBY, +2.0 IMF, +0.28 NFI-F and +22 for DOC.
It ranks in the top 1pc for CWT, top 2pc for 400-day weight, top 4pc for 600-day weight, top 5pc for 200-day weight, top 13pc for MCW, top 14pc for DC and top 20pc for rump fat.
The volume buyer in the sale, Morundah Pty Ltd, West Perth, was represented by farm manager Graham Maitland.
The account secured a team of five bulls for an average of $7300 and a high of $8500.
Its highest price bull, Arkle Paratrooper T313, is by Paratrooper P15 and out of Cherylton Flower P174.
The 638kg bull ranks in the top 5pc for SS, top 8pc for 400-day weight, top 12pc for 200-day weight and CWT, top 16pc for EMA, top 17pc for rump and top 20pc for GL.
Mr Maitland had purchased from the stud once in the past.
"There was a certain type of animal we were looking for, as well as moderate EBVs," he said.
"We are getting away from size, so we are steering clear of large-framed animals and high growth rates."
The new bulls will be going over the business's herd of 1300 Shorthorn cows.
"We will join 1600 head this year," Mr Maitland said.
Getting in on the top-end action was Darlow Pastoral Co, Esperance, which paid a high of $13,000 for Arkle Powerpoint T323, and an average of $8833 for its three new sires.
The 654kg Powerpoint T323 is a son of Millah Murrah Ricky R45 and out of Cherylton Lowan N215.
It has EBVs of -0.5 CE Dir, -5.4 GL, +5.0 BWT, +58, +102 and +124 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +111 MCW, +5 for milk, +1.9 SS, -7.4 DC, +67 CWT, +5.6 EMA, +2.8 and +3.7 for rib and rump fats, +0.0 RBY, +2.4 IMF, +0.03 NFI-F and +30 for DOC.
It ranks in the top 4pc for rump fats, top 6pc for rib fats and top 17pc for 200 and 400-day weights.
Kainton Farms, Esperance, paid $11,500 for one of its three bulls bought at an average of $9500.
Its highest priced bull, Arkle Paratrooper T238, is a son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of Cherylton P56.
The 680kg sire has EBVs of +2.8 CE Dir, -7.1 GL, +3.3 BWT, +63, +110 and +138 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +125 MCW, +17 for milk, +4.1 SS, -4.2 DC, +93 CWT, +6.3 EMA, +2.4 and +2.4 for rib and rump fats, +0.2 RBY, +1.2 IMF, +0.69 NFI-F and +32 for DOC.
With these figures it ranks in the top 3pc for CWT, top 5pc for SS, top 7pc 200-day growth weight, top 8pc for 400-day growth weight and rib fat, top 11pc for rump fat, top 13pc for DOC, top 14pc for GL and 600-day weight and top 17pc for MCW.
Also chasing quality bulls was an Esperance account, Telina Downs, which purchased two bulls, Arkle Paratrooper T287 for $11,00 and Arkle Powerpoint T190 at $10,500.
Paratrooper T287 is a son of Paratrooper P15 and has EBVs of +7.0 CE Dir, -3.7 GL, +3.0 BWT, +51, +94 and +115 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +89 MCW, +13 for milk, +0.9 SS, -5.1 DC, +76 CWT, +10.1 EMA, +0.8 and -0.7 for rib and rump fats, +0.8 RBY, +2.2 IMF, +0.47 NFI-F and +27 for DOC.
It ranks in the top 12pc for CE Dir and top 13pc for EMA.
Powerpoint t190 is by S Powerpoint WS 5503 and out of Cherylton Grace N38 with EBVs of -5.3 CE Dir, -2.8 GL, +6.8 BWT, +58, +109 and +140 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +133 MCW, +16 for milk, +1.7 SS, -4.3 DC, +86 CWT, +10.4 EMA, -3.2 and -5.3 for rib and rump fats, +1.2 RBY, +1.6 IMF, -0.25 NFI-F and +19 for DOC.
With these figures it ranks in the top 8pc for 400-day weight and CW, top 10pc for 600-day weight, MCW and NFI-F, top 12pc for EMA, top 14pc for RBY and top 15pc for 200-day weight.
Also eager to secure larger teams of Arkle bulls was Esperance account, Ridley Plains, which bought four bulls at an average of $9000 and a high of $11,000.
Its highest price bull, Arkle Paratrooper T142, is by Paratrooper P15 and out of Coonamble E72 and it ranks in the top 5pc for CWT, top 8pc for GL, top 9pc for rib fat, top 13pc for rump fat, top 14pc MCW and top 20pc for BWT and 200-day weights.
Included in Ridley Plains purchases was also Arkle Paratrooper T113 at $10,500, by Paratrooper P15 and it ranks in the top 9pc for 200-day weight and top 11pc in 400-day weight.
Also taking home four bulls was Rancho East, Kalgoorlie,which paid a high of $7000 and an average of $6250.
Its $7000 top-priced bull was a Paratrooper P15 son, Arkle Paratrooper T227, which weighed 600kg and ranks in the top 7pc for RBY, top 8pc for GL and top 18pc for CE Dir.
Four bulls were secured via AuctionsPlus by a Wheatbelt cattle producer, which averaged $7125 and reached a top of $9000.
Arkle Nugget T222 was its top pick.
The son of Millah Murrah Nugget N266 and out of Cherylton Precision G12 ranks in the top 1pc for GL and top 5pc for RBY.
