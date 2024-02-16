Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Arkle Angus sells to a top of $18,000

By Kyah Peeti
February 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $18,000 bull, Arkle Paratrooper T155 that sold to the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, for the sales top price is Nutrien Livestock Esperance agent Darren Chatley (left), Arkle Angus stud manager Norman Stopforth, Arkle Angus stud co-principal Siobhan Cowan and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey.
With the $18,000 bull, Arkle Paratrooper T155 that sold to the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, for the sales top price is Nutrien Livestock Esperance agent Darren Chatley (left), Arkle Angus stud manager Norman Stopforth, Arkle Angus stud co-principal Siobhan Cowan and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey.

It was a full house at the Arkle Angus stud's annual on-property sale at its Munglinup property last week, with the Millah Murrah Paratrooper progeny in hot demand again this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.