Linley Valley Pork has new general manager

Western Australia's leading vertically integrated pork supplier Linley Valley Pork (LVP) has appointed a new general manager.
After a global search, Kaine Tamlyn was handed the reins, bringing with him a wealth of experience in food processing and fast-moving consumer goods that will provide LVP with significant operational expertise combined with a strong growth track record.
Mr Tamlyn's recent positions include senior roles at Australian British Food Holdings (British Sausage Co), Mrs Macs and George Weston Foods (Dons Smallgoods).
He said he was delighted to be appointed to such a well-respected and thriving business with its long and deep history.
"The company's culture and values align with my own values," Mr Tamlyn said.
"I look forward to contributing to the success of LVP."
Welcoming him to the LVP team, Craig Mostyn Group chief executive officer Wayne Crofts said Mr Tamlyn was an experienced professional with a proven record of leading and developing teams to drive improved performance.
Mr Crofts said this was a pivotal time for LVP and Mr Tamlyn's experience in business transformation would accelerate the growth of the business.
"During his career he has built strong alliances and networks in the Australian market which a testament to his strong communication skills and we are pleased to welcome him to our team," he said.
"LVP is about to bring online expanded capacity in our boning room and new value adding capability. "Kaine's experience in this area will be important operationally during its commissioning and commercially by harnessing the opportunities it will create for LVP and our suppliers."
