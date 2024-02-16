Red-hot action for annual Darkan Sheepfest

It was a big day out in Darkan last Saturday when the local community hosted its annual Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest.
After being challenged by COVID-19 in two of the past three years, this year it was a 41 degree day the committee came up against.
Despite the very hot temperatures, there was still a good crowd in attendance and one of the most popular places on the day was the large water slides.
This year the committee's focus was on the next generation and igniting their passion for the sheep and wool industry.
As part of this, 'The Next Generation Hub' where there were industry representatives highlighted opportunities in the industry, as well as interactive activities focused around the sheep and wool industry.
As in previous Sheepfests, there was plenty to see and do at the event for the whole family.
These events included the Sportsshear and wool handling competition which attracted 66 shearers and wool handlers including 17 novice shearers and 16 novice wool handlers, the Merino ewe hogget competition that attracted four teams, two wool fashion parades, the highly-anticipated farm boot foot races, the young farmer challenge, wood chopping demonstrations and junior judging competition.
