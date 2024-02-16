Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Red-hot action for annual Darkan Sheepfest

By Jodie Rintoul
February 16 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a big day out in Darkan last Saturday when the local community hosted its annual Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.