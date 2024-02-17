Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Ardcairnie Angus bull sale peaks at $9500

By Kane Chatfield
February 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $9500 top-priced bull Ardcairnie T004 (by Sitz Stellar 726D) purchased by Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin, at the third annual Ardcairnie Angus bull sale for the Dewar family, Guilderton, held at the Gingin saleyards last week were Nutrien Livestock, Gingin agent Greg Neaves (left), Ben Fowler, Leigh and Megan McCallum and Steve Neville, Old Bambun Grazing and Ardcairnie stud co-principals Joe and Jessica Dewar, Guilderton.
With the $9500 top-priced bull Ardcairnie T004 (by Sitz Stellar 726D) purchased by Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin, at the third annual Ardcairnie Angus bull sale for the Dewar family, Guilderton, held at the Gingin saleyards last week were Nutrien Livestock, Gingin agent Greg Neaves (left), Ben Fowler, Leigh and Megan McCallum and Steve Neville, Old Bambun Grazing and Ardcairnie stud co-principals Joe and Jessica Dewar, Guilderton.

Angus bull values reached $9500 amid mixed results at the Ardcairnie bull sale at Gingin last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.