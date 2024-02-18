Prices top $8500 at Quanden Springs sale

The Quanden Springs Angus stud's aim to produce quality and quiet bulls while considering structure, phenotype and Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) was evident given the quality line-up presented by the Stoney family at its on-property sale at Redmond on Monday.
The catalogue was made up of 26 well-bred Angus sires which were hand-picked by Noel and Robyn Stoney, with the help of their son John and his wife Kimberley, based on their tailored artificial insemination program using a mix of bulls from Australia and the United States.
The improved genetics in this year's sixth on-property sale attracted returning clients and new prospective buyers that made the trip to enjoy the Stoney family hospitality and secure their sale favourites.
Of the exceptionally docile team of 26 bulls that paraded through the sale ring, 19 sold under the hammer to an average of $5474 and a high of $8500.
In comparison to last year's sale, 21 of 24 bulls sold to an average of $7786.
While the average was back on last year, the stud gave its clients a greater selection, which saw prices reflect the current market and seasonal conditions the WA beef industry is experiencing, not the quality of the bulls.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said quality was a feature.
"The bull quality continued to improve as it has been over the past few years," Mr Holly said.
"Credit must go to the Stoney family because they have selected a type and that type is now coming through their breeding.
"There were excellent figures on all bulls, which is a result of the quality seed stock they have purchased, and some of those figures are well and truly in the top 5-10pc, if not better."
Mr Holly said the sale was on par with expectations.
"Prices were slightly back this year, which was expected, but it came down to buyers preference," he said.
"It was great to see regular buyers back again and some new registrations too."
Taking out the top price honours was lot 11 bull, Quanden Springs Tully T29, which was secured by return buyer Andrew Collins, AP Collins, Napier, for $8500.
The March 2022-drop sire is by GAR Phoenix and out of Quanden Springs Vanilla Lass R32 with EBVs of +7.9 calving ease direct (CE Dir), -5.8 gestation length (GL), +2.9 birthweight (BWT), +66, +123, +156 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +143 mature cow weight (MCW), +14 for milk, +4.4 scrotal size (SS), -5.5 days to calving (DTC) +95 carcase weight (CWT), +5.5 eye muscle area (EMA), -3.4 and -4.0 for rib and rump fats, +1.2 retail beef yield (RBY), +1.3 intramuscular fat (IMF), +0.31 net feed intake (NFI-F) and +33 for docility (DOC).
With these figures the upstanding sire ranks in the top 1 per cent for 400-day weight, top 2pc for 600-day weight and CWT, top 3pc for 200-day weight and SS, top 5pc for MCW, top 7pc for CE Dir, top 10pc for DOC and top 14pc for RBY.
Mr Collins is a return buyer and said he was selecting heavily on EBVs.
"I select bulls initially on figures," he said.
"So three weeks prior to a sale I will pick out which bulls I like based on their figures in the catalogue, and their sire's figures, before visually assessing them on sale day.
"When it comes to figures, the biggest thing is temperament, ease of calving, milk and their 200, 400 and 600-day growth rates."
Although his 100-head herd is predominantly made up of Angus breeders, Mr Collins has run Murray Greys in the past and still has some Angus-Murray Grey cross cows in the herd which he needs to consider when selecting.
"I need to select something with good width and depth, visually, with more meat, but I have to counteract that with ease of calving too," he said.
"Feet are also very important too, and straight backs."
Mr Collins sells his calves to the Mt Barker saleyards, with weights depending on the season and market conditions.
The second top price bull, Quanden Springs Tyrell T3 was also a crowd favourite, and was snapped up by Jo and Andrew Nairn, Weiry Acres, Albany.
Tyrell T3 is a Quanden Springs Quicksilver son and out of Quanden Springs Roxy R49.
The February 2022-drop bull has EBVs of +5.2 CE Dir, -7.0 GL, +2.1 BWT, +51, +102, +133 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +128 MCW, +27 for milk, +3.5 SS, -4.3 DTC, +54 CWT, +13.7 EMA, -1.1 and -1.7 for rib and rump fats, +1.1 RBY, +3.2 IMF, -0.24 NFI-F and +44 DOC.
It ranks in the top 2pc for EMA and DOC, top 3pc for milk, top 10pc SS, top 11pc for NFI-F, top 13pc for GL, MCW, top 14pc for BWT, top 17pc for RBY and top 18pc for 200 and 400-day weights.
The Albany account finished with a bull they paid $5000 for, Quanden Springs Travis T54, which is a Quicksilver Q47 son and ranks in the top 2pc for CE Dir, top 4pc for BWT, top 6pc for milk and SS, top 7pc for DOC, top 8pc DTC and top 16pc for rump fat.
The Nairns are return buyers and run 150 predominantly Angus breeders, and plan to join 180 this year.
"We were looking for a bull with low birthweight and calving ease," they said.
"Temperament is also a big one for us so we were selecting based on that too.
"The bull had good all round EBVs which we were pleased with."
The Nairn family said visually, with the help of the Stoney family, they selected bulls to suit their breeding program.
"We were also looking at feet and we liked the bull's sire, Quicksilver Q47," they said.
The bull will go over the Nairn family's second calvers.
There were two volume buyers in the sale, who bought three bulls each, and averaged $5333.
Lancelin Nominees, Albany, took a liking to Quanden Springs Tucky T49, when it paid a high of $6000 for the March 2022-drop bull.
The Quicksilver Q47 son ranks in the top 1pc for SS, top 2pc for DTC, top 8pc for DOC, top 11pc for EMA, top 12pc for CE Dir, top13pc for GL, top 14pc for 600-day weight, top 16pc for milk, top 18pc for RBY, top 19p for BWT and top 20pc for 200-day weight.
PR & SM Marshall, Albany, also paid a high of $6000 for a Quicksilver Q47 son.
The April 2022-drop sire ranks in the top 1pc for CE Dir, GL and milk, top 3pc for BWT and DTC and top 17pc for rib fat.
The Bradshaw family, TA & ZTL Bradshaw, Manypeaks, took home two bulls, Quanden Spring Torbay T15, for $5500 and Quanden Springs Tonkin T38 for $5000 to average $5250.
Noel and Robyn Stoney were pleased with the sale outcome given the market conditions.
"The bulls presented very well," the Stoneys said.
"We also received comments on how quiet they were which was very positive, and we are very happy with the improvement in our genetics that were offered this year.
"We understand the market has had a big impact on what people are able to buy and the sale result, but we really appreciate our new and returning clients who supported us.
"We are happy that given the current market climate we were still able to sell a good amount of bulls."
Mr Stoney said it was positive to see loyal, long-standing clients return this year to buy the same amount of bulls they usually would.
"We are happy that clients were able to purchase good quality bulls of their choice for a good price in reflection of market and seasonal conditions," he said.
"We would like to thank Nutrien Livestock Albany agent Terry Zambonetti and the Nutrien team for their support."
