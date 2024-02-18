Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Prices top $8500 at Quanden Springs sale

By Kyah Peeti
February 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top-priced $8500 bull, Quanden Springs Tully T29, is John Stoney (left), Quanden Springs stud, buyer Andrew Collins, AP Collins, Napier, with Nutrien Livestock Albany agent Terry Zambonetti with Virbac area sales manager and sponsor Tony Murdoch, with Quanden Springs stud co-principal Noel Stoney (right) holding Isaac Stoney.
With the top-priced $8500 bull, Quanden Springs Tully T29, is John Stoney (left), Quanden Springs stud, buyer Andrew Collins, AP Collins, Napier, with Nutrien Livestock Albany agent Terry Zambonetti with Virbac area sales manager and sponsor Tony Murdoch, with Quanden Springs stud co-principal Noel Stoney (right) holding Isaac Stoney.

The Quanden Springs Angus stud's aim to produce quality and quiet bulls while considering structure, phenotype and Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) was evident given the quality line-up presented by the Stoney family at its on-property sale at Redmond on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.