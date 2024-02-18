Case Steiger makes $210,000 at Duranillin

Despite the sweltering temperature, the Westcoast Wool & Livestock clearing sale held at Duranillin last Friday, on behalf of Michael and Tracy Meredith, Terra Nova Grazing Co, was well-attended by a strong buyer gallery, ensuring prices matched the vendors' expectations.
The big ticket item and top-priced lot was a Case Steiger 535 tractor with 7500 hours on the clock that was knocked down to SK & TR Angwin, Narrogin for $210,000.
Next in the top-priced lots was a Massey Ferguson 8680, 320 horsepower tractor with 5400 hours registered, which sold at a neat $100,000 to Fullwood Grazing.
A Case CVX tractor, with 8000 hours, with Trima loader and bucket, hay forks and stick rake made $42,000, bought by Winton Park Grazing Co.
A Ford Versatile 946 tractor, 325hp, showing 9000 hours sold at $28,000 and a Morris 40 foot airseeder was good buying at $18,000.
Three swathers offered in three consecutive lots, saw lot 155, a New Holland plus front make $20,000, lot 156 a Case with a 25 foot front sold at $19,000 and the final lot, lot 157, a New Holland SP with 25 foot front cleared at $23,000,
Other price topping lots included a six metre Speedtiller, 2021 model, which sold for $67,000; an Amazon 4500 spreader realised $49,000 and a Bredal 10-tonne spreader made $29,000.
Chaser bins are always bid-grabbers at clearing sales and there was plenty of demand for a Norrish 30-tonne bin on offer, which was snapped-up at $44,000.
Cole bins are ever-popular and a Cole 5-in-1, 20t bin with extended augers made $22,000, two 70t DE Engineers field bins sold at $26,000 and $20,000 and a 40t model went to a new home at $15,000.
What's a grain bin without an auger?
A Burando Hill Farm King 1370 auger sold at $33,000, with two Commander Ag-Quip 5111 augers offered separately, realised $24,500 and the second, $20,500.
In the truck offering, an Iveco prime mover, 550hp PM, with just over one million kilometres on the clock, sold at $18,000 and a Mercedes 2225 six-wheel tipper with bin and showing 650,000km, made $32,500.
An extremely hot day's work for the Westcoast team and bidders alike, but a very successful auction result for the Meredith family.
