Case Steiger makes $210,000 at Duranillin

February 18 2024 - 9:00pm
Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley (right), calls for final bids on the top-priced lot, a Case Steiger 535 tractor that sold for $210,000 at the Terra Nova Grazing Co clearing sale at Duranillin last Friday. Westcoasts Mat Lowe (left) and Gerald Wetherall were busy scanning for bids.
Despite the sweltering temperature, the Westcoast Wool & Livestock clearing sale held at Duranillin last Friday, on behalf of Michael and Tracy Meredith, Terra Nova Grazing Co, was well-attended by a strong buyer gallery, ensuring prices matched the vendors' expectations.

