Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Great Southern schools closed due to bushfire risk

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
February 16 2024 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ravensthorpe District High School. Picture via Department of Education.
Ravensthorpe District High School. Picture via Department of Education.

Jerramungup District High School and Ravensthorpe District High School will be closed today, due an increased bushfire risk in the areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.