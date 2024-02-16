Great Southern schools closed due to bushfire risk

Jerramungup District High School and Ravensthorpe District High School will be closed today, due an increased bushfire risk in the areas.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services announced the closures at 8am this morning, alerting parents and carers to keep their children home as no staff will be on site.
A total fire ban has been implemented for the Great Southern Region, between Corrigin and Ravensthorpe.
Ravensthorpe is expected to reach a top temperature of 41 degrees today, while Jerramungup should reach a top of 39 degrees, with strong wind conditions.
To stay up to date, go to www.emergency.wa.gov.au
