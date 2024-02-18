Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA ag sector innovators invited to pitch at evokeAG

February 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD chief primary industries scientist Dr Ben Biddulph will lead a 'reverse pitch' session involving the WA agricultural sector and technology providers at evokeAG next week.
DPIRD chief primary industries scientist Dr Ben Biddulph will lead a 'reverse pitch' session involving the WA agricultural sector and technology providers at evokeAG next week.

Technology providers and startups have the opportunity to discuss some of the Western Australian agriculture sector's most pressing challenges at evokeAG next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.