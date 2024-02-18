WA ag sector innovators invited to pitch at evokeAG

Technology providers and startups have the opportunity to discuss some of the Western Australian agriculture sector's most pressing challenges at evokeAG next week.
evokeAG is the Asia Pacific's premier agrifood tech event that is happening at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20 and 21.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Primary Industries development chief scientist Ben Biddulph will lead a session exploring innovation and collaboration.
Held on the second day the 'reverse pitch' session will present three industry challenges to delegates in the room, who can then pitch their ideas for potential solutions.
Dr Biddulph said the discussion will cover the grains, livestock and horticulture industries, and that the department had consulted with industry to identify three key areas.
"These are challenges that are paramount for industry, but also where the sector sees value in investing in solutions which include partnering with tech providers," he said.
"With leading local, national and international innovators in the room, this provides the ideal opportunity to put our collective agricultural knowledge and tech minds together on pressing industry problems.
"Four session speakers will present their respective industry challenge, followed by a panel discussion with the room to discuss ideas."
Session presenters include DPIRD principal soil scientist Gaus Azam and WA grain producer Ty Fulwood, who will discuss the need for more thorough '3D' mapping of broadacre agricultural soils which underpin the state's $7 billion grains industry.
"Knowing the composition of soil and optimising its conditions are essential for enhancing our grain production, but our current knowledge of soils is quite two-dimensional - what is at the top and what is at the depths," Dr Azam said.
"Research results are stating we can double the yield potential if we can effectively manage what is happening below the surface, both vertically and horizontally."
Pilbara pastoralist Annabelle Coppin will focus on remote sensing of rangeland pastures and livestock to manage productivity, along with regeneration and for carbon capture.
Grower Group Alliance innovation manager and co-owner of Plantaganet Wines, Dr Joanne Wisdom, will speak on the challenges for vineyards and perennial horticulture crops requiring better tools to manage the spatial variability in crop yield, quality and maturity at harvest to meet premium markets.
