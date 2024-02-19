West Aussie businesses on show in Dubai

Western Australian businesses are representing their state at the world's biggest annual food, beverage and hospitality trade exhibition in Dubai.
Gulfood 2024 spans over 24 halls and attracts more than 130,000 food and beverage retailers, food suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, chefs and thought leaders from more than 190 countries.
The WA Government stand is showcasing 16 businesses and their products, including honey, dairy, seafood, bakery products, cereals, truffle oil, condiments and pastes, fruit and vegetables, as well as lupin pasta.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) manager primary industries trade Nathalie Brooks said DPIRD officers are accompanying the WA delegation.
"Gulfood is the ideal platform for WA agrifood businesses to promote their products and connect with buyers from across the region, as well as profile the competitive advantage of WA food products," Ms Brooks said.
"It also features a busy program of presentations and discussions from food and beverage industry leaders, providing an insight into the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry.
"DPIRD is providing networking and business support, assisting the WA businesses to connect with leading importers and distributors and capture market opportunities."
Ms Brooks said Gulfood is a key event in the region to facilitate global agribusiness trade and diversify international food sources.
"WA is already a key supplier of grains, livestock and vegetables and there is an opportunity to expand premium food exports to the Gulf region," she said.
"There is strong interest in WA meat, healthy plant-based foods and other premium packaged foods, such as dairy and honey, from which new trade relationships can be built."
