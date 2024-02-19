Farm Weekly
Home/News

Town hottest place on earth as scorcher melts records

By Aaron Bunch
February 19 2024 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carnarvon, 900km north of Perth, came within reach of 50C on Sunday. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Carnarvon, 900km north of Perth, came within reach of 50C on Sunday. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Residents in parts of Western Australia are expecting another scorching day of heat after recording-breaking temperatures left one town as the hottest place on earth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.