Search is on for new GRDC region boss to replace Darrin Lee

The Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) Western Regional Panel is seeking a new chairman as Mingenew/Dongara farmer Darrin Lee's tenure ends late August.
GRDC regional panels play a key role connecting the organisation with the grains industry and informing research, development and extension (RD&E) investments.
The panels are regionally based and are made up of growers, agronomists, farm advisers, researchers, agri-professionals and industry stakeholders.
GRDC board chairman and Goondiwindi, Queensland, graingrower, John Woods, said chairing a regional panel was an invaluable opportunity to ensure the constraints and opportunities facing Australian graingrowers were identified, understood and supported by strategic RD&E investments designed to deliver enduring profitability onfarm.
"This financial year GRDC will invest more than $200 million in RD&E, so it's crucial we have passionate regional panel members, who are able to ground truth and inform proposed projects to ensure they meet grower and industry needs," Mr Woods said.
"At the helm of these regional panels we want leaders, who are exceptional communicators, effective collaborators, broadminded, inquiring and inclusive so they can bring informed and clear-sighted information from industry into GRDC.
"Our panel chairs also play a pivotal role communicating and extending information from GRDC RD&E back to industry.
"So, theirs is a complex, but critically important role."
Mr Lee has held the position since 2018 and will step down at the finish of his term on August 31.
Mr Woods said the organisation was looking for a Western Australian grains industry leader, with a strong interest in driving collaboration and working closely with growers to better understand issues and opportunities across the State.
"Networking is a key part of the role as it generates unparalleled opportunities to engage across the grains industry and in a broader sense, the entire agricultural landscape," he said.
"This includes attending events such as study tours, grower meetings, research updates and cross-industry events."
Mr Woods said applicants for the vacant position needed to have a strong understanding of the grains industry and solid connections with stakeholder groups, growers and agri-professionals in their region, experience chairing meetings and will be required to spend approximately 75 days a year on GRDC related business.
Applications close on Friday March 15, 2024.
