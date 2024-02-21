Farm Weekly
Home/News

CSBP offers support for Wheatbelt basketballers

February 21 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants celebrate the popular Basketball WA program in Narrogin earlier this month, supported by CSBP Fertilisers.
Participants celebrate the popular Basketball WA program in Narrogin earlier this month, supported by CSBP Fertilisers.

With support provided through CSBP Fertilisers' community investment program, Basketball WA (BWA) recently gave Narrogin students and junior basketballers the chance to enjoy a unique opportunity to play basketball with elite players from the Perth Lynx.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.