CSBP offers support for Wheatbelt basketballers

With support provided through CSBP Fertilisers' community investment program, Basketball WA (BWA) recently gave Narrogin students and junior basketballers the chance to enjoy a unique opportunity to play basketball with elite players from the Perth Lynx.
CSBP Fertilisers has partnered with BWA to strengthen basketball across the Wheatbelt, and this collaboration is focused on increasing the participation of younger players in basketball throughout the region.
The financial support provided by CSBP Fertilisers has helped BWA employ the Wheatbelt's first-ever development officer, which means there are more programs being delivered in the region and more development opportunities for players, coaches and referees.
The two-day visit from the Perth Lynx began on February 7 and saw star players Anneli Maley and Chloe Forster host several skills sessions at the Narrogin Regional Leisure Centre.
More than 50 year 5-6 students from St Matthew's School in Narrogin had the chance to participate in a clinic of their own.
A regional community clinic was later held by the Narrogin Basketball Association at the centre, with the Perth Lynx players hosting a meet and greet, more skills and drills sessions, and facilitating training for several of Narrogin's representative teams.
The visit concluded the following day with the Perth Lynx conducting a skills session at East Narrogin Primary School, with more than 40 year 4-6 students relishing the opportunity to get involved.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp thanked BWA for facilitating the visit and said it was fantastic to see so many young basketballers take advantage of the opportunity to learn from some of the State's best players.
"CSBP Fertilisers is committed to making a difference in regional communities, and our support for basketball is just one way we're doing that," Mr Lamp said
"It's terrific to see female professional basketball players inspiring young people in our regional centres.
"The positive impact of these visits is clear, and we've seen first-hand how young people are motivated by meeting their heroes and learning from their experiences.
"We are proud that CSBP's support will strengthen the opportunities for boys and girls in the Wheatbelt to play basketball."
BWA participation manager Michael Cake said it was exciting to be able to take the Perth Lynx to the Wheatbelt.
"From BWA's perspective, this regional visit forms part of a broader vision to improve the lives of Western Australians through basketball, which includes strategies to support the growth of country basketball and to promote the game to more women and girls," Mr Cake said.
"We'd like to thank CSBP and the Perth Lynx for making this regional visit possible, hopefully this trip inspires youngsters in Narrogin and across the Wheatbelt to work hard and to follow their dreams."
To learn more about CSBP Fertilisers' efforts to support sustainable communities across regional WA visit through its community investment program, go to csbpfertilisers.com/community
