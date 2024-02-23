Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

GRDC invests in climate-resilient crops

February 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRDC has partnered with the Australian National University (ANU) on a $1.9 million, three-year investment aimed at developing heat-tolerant wheat genetics. Photo by ANU.
GRDC has partnered with the Australian National University (ANU) on a $1.9 million, three-year investment aimed at developing heat-tolerant wheat genetics. Photo by ANU.

The Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) will invest $1.9 million over the next three years on research to accelerate the development of climate-resilient crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.