GRDC invests in climate-resilient crops

The Grains Research & Development Corporation (GRDC) will invest $1.9 million over the next three years on research to accelerate the development of climate-resilient crops.
Partnered with the Australian National University (ANU) and other industry stakeholders, the research will focus on the development of heat tolerant wheat genetics, as well as determining what makes a wheat crop able to survive, grow and produce yields under high-temperature conditions.
Director of the Agrifood Innovation Institute (AFII) at ANU, Professor Owen Atkin, said rising global temperatures were already having an impact on crop yields in critical food-producing regions in both Australia and overseas.
"In recent years we have seen an increase in heat waves induced by global warming, which have impacted wheat production across Australia and the world," professor Atkin said.
"Every one degree increase in global mean temperature is predicted to result in a six to 10 per cent decrease in wheat yields.
"This is extremely concerning given the pressing need to increase Australia's crop productivity in line with a growing global population."
GRDC genetic technologies manager Prameela Vanambathina said breeders were doing a good job of producing wheat germplasm that was more heat tolerant but there are unanswered questions about leaf carbon exchange that could fast-track outcomes.
"Leaf carbon exchange refers to the combination of two key processes: photosynthesis (taking in carbon dioxide from the air and using sunlight to turn it into food for the plant), and respiration (using that food to support plant growth while also releasing carbon dioxide back out into the atmosphere)," Ms Vanambathina said.
"We know high temperatures accelerate the development of wheat, inhibit flower development, and reduce the efficiency of photosynthesis, stunting a plant's growth and reducing yields.
"But we don't yet understand what processes are responsible for the variation in heat tolerance of Australian germplasm - which limits the breeders' ability to introduce and develop heat tolerance into modern crops."
The research is being undertaken by the ANU-led team in partnership with University of Sydney, University of New England, The University of Western Australia, InterGrain and overseas partners.
Their aim is to understand the genetic basis for heat tolerance in wheat crops and ultimately allow producers access to more heat-resistant varieties.
"This investment in ground-breaking research and development is just one of the ways GRDC is committed to building a more sustainable, productive and profitable Australian grain sector," Ms Vanambathina said.
