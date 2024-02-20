Property owner in hot water over creek crossing

In what could prove to be a landmark case for Western Australian farmers, Toodyay property owner Tony Maddox will be in court today, Thursday, February 22, defending a charge of breaching the unamended Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972, due to works he has done on a creek crossing.
And in another development, the Shire of Toodyay and a contractor have been charged with breaching the amended Aboriginal Heritage Act for construction work on several waterways.
Set down for next Monday, February 26, theirs will be the first case prosecuted since the original Aboriginal Heritage Act of 1972 was amended by the State government in November last year.
That followed an aborted attempt by the government to introduce sweeping changes to the act in July 2023 in the wake of Rio Tinto's destruction of ancient caves at Juukan Gorge.
The Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage is prosecuting the Maddox case and a spokesman said as the matter was currently before the courts, the department was unable to provide any further information.
The department has also made allegations against the Shire of Toodyay and one of its contractors for work on waterways, including measures to stop erosion under a footpath.
The department declined to comment on this matter and the Shire said it could not provide further comment.
Under the amended Aboriginal Heritage Act, the Shire of Toodyay stands to be fined $50,000 for a first offence, with any subsequent offence having a penalty of $100,000.
Mr Maddox, who is also a real estate agent, said if the department's case against him was successful, it would affect all WA farmers who had a creek on their property.
He stands to be fined $20,000 or face imprisonment for nine months.
Mr Maddox said in January 2023 he was charged with repairing a crossing over Boyagerring Brook, which is a tributary of the Avon River and runs across his front yard.
He said originally the 70-year-old creek crossing was gravel and regularly needed repair work in most winters.
"It cut off our house from the road at times," Mr Maddox said.
"In 2020, we laid bitumen along the whole driveway, including the creek crossing.
"But even that was getting eroded in winter and so we decided in 2022 to put concrete over the top of the crossing to make it trafficable all year round."
At the same time, an artificial lake was created at the site and the Maddoxs planted 2000 trees around it.
It was these 2022 repairs, which included contractors laying rocks, sand, metal reinforcement and concrete over the creek crossing, that landed the Maddoxs in hot water with the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.
In its Statement of Facts, the Department said the Avon River and its tributaries - including Boyagerring Brook - are a Registered Aboriginal heritage site (ID 15979).
"The site is described having mythological value and is the Waugal's home," the statement said.
"The Waugal is a mythical serpent.
"It is believed that any alteration to the Waugal's home could scare it from the water causing the water to dry up and cause harm to (the) surrounding environment and people."
Mr Maddox said he had been unaware the site was sacred.
He said he was also unaware that he had to apply for consent from the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs under Section 18 of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 or to get a permit from the Registrar of Aboriginal Sites under the Aboriginal Heritage Regulations 1974 to construct the crossing or pump water into Boyagerring Brook .
"There was also nothing in the Town Planning Scheme to say this crossing and waterway were sacred sites," Mr Maddox said.
"I did the work to provide year-round access to our house and improve the environmental value of the area."
Mr Maddox had his first summons issued in February last year and he went to court in Northam in March.
After several adjournments and a plea of not guilty in November last year, he has now employed barrister Christian Porter to defend his case and he will appear in court in Perth this week.
"I just don't know how you could plead guilty to fixing a creek crossing on your own property," Mr Maddox said.
"Is it the case that now every creek on a farm is an Aboriginal heritage site?
"We were never told or warned that all the tributaries of the Avon River are part of the Avon River site 15979 and covered by the Aboriginal Heritage Act.
Mr Maddox said he admitted doing the work to his creek crossing but would not plead guilty to the charges against him.
"If I plead guilty, then every farmer that crosses a creek is guilty," he said.
Mr Maddox said the Aboriginal Heritage Act was devisive and should be called the Australian Heritage Act.
"We are all Australians and I don't see why we need to be divided in this way," he said.
"The act needs to be changed so farmers and local Aboriginals can all work together to protect Aboriginal heritage."
Mr Maddox has started a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/our-australian-land-owners to assist with the costs of his legal defence.
The details
Under the amended Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 Guidelines from November 2023, landowners need to assess whether their land has - or may have - Aboriginal sites or objects before undertaking any work that could disturb these sites.
There is an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Inquiry System (ACHIS) that has a register of heritage sites and places.
Landowners can also assess whether they might have an Aboriginal site by consulting with local Aboriginal people.
The next step is to consider any activities that could harm a heritage site by the proposed land use - minimally, partially or totally.
This extends to excavation, destruction, damage, concealment or alteration of an Aboriginal site.
If the landowner's risk assessment determines that there is an Aboriginal site that is likely to be harmed by the intended land use, it is the landowner's responsibility to seek approval and obtain a Section 18 consent - or alternative approval - before commencing any work on the land that may harm the Aboriginal site.
This can be done online and needs to clearly describe the elements of the proposed work and any consultation that has taken place.
More information is available at: www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2023 11/aboriginal_heritage_act_1972_guidelines.pdf
