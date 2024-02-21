Farm Weekly
Regional WA band an opening act for Pink

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
February 22 2024 - 9:00am
Four-piece band Joan & The Giants was formed in 2019, will open in Perth for music icon, Pink on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2.
Four-piece band Joan & The Giants was formed in 2019, will open in Perth for music icon, Pink on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2.

Western Australian band, Joan & the Giants is getting ready to open for music icon Pink as she makes her way to Perth on an Australian tour.

Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

