Regional WA band an opening act for Pink

Western Australian band, Joan & the Giants is getting ready to open for music icon Pink as she makes her way to Perth on an Australian tour.
Band frontwoman, Grace Newton-Wordsworth said it was something of a fantasy to play for Pink, after having listened to her music on a humble Walkman, when she was a six -year-old kid growing up in Williams.
Ms Newton-Wordsworth was born in Narrogin but grew up on an organic and biodynamic farm and attended primary school in Williams.
She grew up in a musical household, singing with her mum, playing piano and writing songs.
Ms Newton-Wordsworth said she would take her guitar out into the paddock and practice in front of the cows, and get "moo-ed off stage".
"I grew up with so much music in my house, music was always playing or mum was always singing," Ms Newton-Wordsworth said.
"I started writing songs all throughout my life, but they were all terrible.
"I got a lot more into it when I turned 18.
"Some of my kid songs are so funny."
Writing music was a way of dealing with the strong feeling of isolation, but also celebrated her country life.
"I loved growing up on the farm, but I'm quite a social person," Ms Newton-Wordsworth said.
The country music she listened to growing up informed her song writing process.
"It usually starts with me on guitar, stripping it all back and writing lyrics based on storytelling in a country-eque style."
Her family farm, Boraning, runs sheep and cattle.
The diverse business has also grown pistachios and made marmalade, and sell its meat and produce under the brand Williams River Produce.
To this day the farm is continued by Ms Newton-Wordsworth's parents, and brother Vincent.
When they first started farming in the area, about 30 years ago, Ms Newton-Wordsworth said her family was one of the first to take on organic and biodynamic farming.
At the time, this approach to farming was unheard of and looked down upon.
This also made Ms Newton-Wordsworth feel much more isolated on the farm.
Her partner and fellow band member, Aaron Birch, was born in an Aboriginal community in the Kimberley.
The two have spent a lot of time travelling around WA and love to perform in regional towns.
The four-piece band was formed in 2019 and has played hundreds of shows.
Now with the opportunity to open for Pink, Ms Newton-Wordsworth said the "dream come true" was proof of their hard work starting to pay off.
When the announcement appeared on social media, she received messages from people who recalled her playing in a small bar to a handful of people in her early career.
"I feel like we've made so many amazing memories here and connected to so many beautiful people," Ms Newton-Wordsworth said.
"It's really beautiful to see how much support we actually have here."And that's coming from the grind and constantly putting out music and touring."
The opportunity might not have happened had Joan & The Giants not recently secured a manager.
Prior to this, Ms Newton-Wordsworth self-managed the band.
She said it was difficult to put the band out there and promote their music, as it didn't feel natural, even though it's just a part of the job.
Ms Newton-Wordsworth said their manager, Mitch Clark, continually approached Pink's management team, who originally rejected the band because they already had another Australian musician, Tones and I, who was playing every stop on the tour.
However, Ms Clark was persistent in sending Pink's team every new piece of music and media article, including a mention in Rolling Stone magazine.
"I imagine she talked to Pink about it because she would have had to say yes, but her manager said they'd open a slot for the Perth shows," Ms Newton-Wordsworth said.
It'll be the first time the band can make full use of the stadium, only playing small 'backroom' gigs previously.
"I'm someone who jumps around and just gets really energetic and a bit crazy on stage, so I can't wait to have all that space," Ms Newton-Wordsworth said.
Joan & The Giants opens for Pink at Optus Stadium, on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.