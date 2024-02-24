Barrel races back for a bigger season

Apex Barrel Racing's first full season was a spectacular series of events, attracting barrel racers and their horses from all over WA to Wandering.
The female-dominated events draw hundreds of spectators which form a competitive and family friendly community who enjoy a weekend out in the arena, all vying for big prizemoney.
Last year, about $20,000 worth of prizes were given out, including a trophy saddle, gold belt buckles and other equine items.
The Spring Fling Jackpot is one of the biggest and most popular events of the season, and is set to be another crowd favourite when it returns on the first weekend of October.
Last year's two-day event included stall holders, even a tattoo parlour, and this year's Spring Fling will see these attractions return.
The upcoming season, which commences with the Big Sky Shootout on Saturday, March 23 at Big Sky Arena, is set to be bigger than ever, with eight events.
One of the jackpots will be held over two days at Newman, to include barrel racers from the State's north.
The sport is very popular in the Pilbara, and hosting an event in Newman means racers only have to compete at Wandering for one weekend to be recognised in the competition.
There are currently members and competitors from as far north as Karratha and as far east as Esperance.
"It gives a lot of competitors the opportunity to qualify for some really cool prizes and also opens up the competition as well," said Apex Barrel Racing marketing director, Veronica Estermann.
"There's some really competitive girls up there who we'd love to have run for Apex."
The first event of the year will be an old western style shootout, where racers will vye for a $3000 cash prize and a shiny buckle.
It's of typical barrel racing fashion to get all glammed up - and with themed jackpots, everyone looks the part.
"The wild outfits that they throw together and the effort that they go to is absolutely incredible," Ms Estermann said.
The calibre of the competition is high, and in January, the winners of last season were formally recognised at an awards night.
The overall winner was Hayley Hall, a Boddington local who wielded her horse around the barrels in a record time of 17.397 seconds.
"We're really excited to see if this time gets broken at the Big Sky Shootout," Ms Estermann said.
One young competitor, 17-year-old Mikayla Rhodes won an award for horsemanship.
"She displayed some of the most phenomenal horsemanship throughout the year,"Ms Estermann said.
"We had a beautiful array of prizes, our sponsors were super generous."
Each event raises money for various charities, chosen by the competitors if there is a cause close to someone's heart.
Last year, about $1400 was raised for Beyond Blue.
The popularity of last year also prompted some infrastructure changes to Big Sky Arena, including full access to water.
This year's membership renewal has already seen almost 100 people guarantee their places for the season, and a number of local sponsors showing their support.
"We're hoping to showcase a lot more local businesses this year," Ms Estermann said.
"I was overwhelmed with the amount of support that we had, it's been very humbling to get something off the ground and have such a positive reaction.
"It was really nice to have the community jump on board and be so keen to help us," she said.
