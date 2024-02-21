Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WA live cattle finally Indonesia bound

By Brooke Littlewood
February 22 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA live cattle finally Indonesia bound
WA live cattle finally Indonesia bound

Western Australia's live cattle trade has finally set sail to Indonesia, after long-awaited import permits were issued last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.