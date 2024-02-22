Farm Weekly

'Revolutionary' chicken monitoring tech on show at evokeAG

Perri Polson
Perri Polson
February 22 2024
AgriFutures' Australian Researcher of the Year 2023, Dr Cheryl McCarthy shared the details of a project which saw the benefits of machine vision in managing meat chicken flocks.
A program to revolutionise machine vision monitoring inside the poultry shed was put in the spotlight by AgriFutures Australian Researcher of the Year 2023 at the two-day evokeAG 2024 conference at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre this week.

