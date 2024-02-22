'Revolutionary' chicken monitoring tech on show at evokeAG

A program to revolutionise machine vision monitoring inside the poultry shed was put in the spotlight by AgriFutures Australian Researcher of the Year 2023 at the two-day evokeAG 2024 conference at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre this week.
Dr Cheryl McCarthy has revolutionised productivity and animal welfare technology within the poultry industry.
The mechatronics engineer from the University of Southern Queensland, spoke about machine vision which is a camera/software package which can interpret images - something that has captured the attention of the poultry industry.
"We're seeing machine vision monitoring around the clock, and can be complementary to human inspections," Dr McCarthy said.
Chickens were held in large open sheds with a capacity of about 50,000 birds, and farm staff walked through the sheds daily to check on the health of the birds, manually measuring their weights.
"Automated monitoring has the potential to significantly reduce the labor costs of these tasks, as well as being less disruptive to the flock," she said.
"This enhances chicken welfare and enhances meat quality."
Dr McCarthy showed how a single camera could simultaneously monitor different aspects of the flock, and said the program was able to derive an array of data, including weight measurement, behaviour classification and flock motion from one camera alone.
This technology will make it easier for a farmer to track the daily weight increases of birds and compare them to target weights.
The camera enabled the project team to identify at least seven different behaviours of chickens, a completely new technology which Dr McCarthy said didn't exist anywhere else yet.
"We should be able to quantify behaviours that indicate the chickens are comfortable or maybe behaviours that suggest temperature stress," she said.
"Potentially this could send alerts to the farmer or provide input to a climate controller inside the shed."
The camera can also detect flock motion, which Dr McCarthy said has a wealth of evidence to support the correlation between flock motion and chicken footpad health.
While machine vision is becoming an increasing part of agricultural technology, the most novel aspect of machine vision is the algorithms which interpret the images.
"Intelligent and accurate sensing is the most important part to achieve autonomy," Dr McCarthy said.
She said machine vision could also reduce gaps in human vision, seeing things we tend to overlook, small, slow or subtle changes, or things we can't see all together, such as infrared light.
Overall, the AgriFutures' project took place in a commercial setting - speeding up the time to implementation - and underwent consultation with industry.
"This project has undergone proof of concept development and with funding also from AgriFutures has been working on commercial development of machine vision," Dr McCarthy said.
"Once commercialised, the technology is expected to have numerous benefits for the Australian chicken meat industry."
Dr McCarthy said there were plenty of benefits in using machine vision, such as better uniformity at meat processing time, reduced labour demands, a more efficient use of resources such as feed, water and medicine, biosecurity benefits and a strengthened social licence.
