Steers make $1296 as positive trend continues

With just over 1100 calves penned, the last standalone weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued the slight upward trend of the past few weeks to be about $20 per head stronger.
Any quality lines increased more with up to 15 lines selling for more than 300c/kg to 328c/kg compared to only one at the previous week's sale.
Buyers were selective on weight and quality with more calves showing the effects of the long dry and lack of nutritious grasses.
Sale summary
Steers topped at $1296 and 328c/kg while heifers reached $1127, albeit for an isolated line that sold for future breeders at 312c/kg.
The usual buyers competed, with a shift to more knocked down to stock agents buying for clients, with a smattering going to feedlots and a few purchased for Princess Royal, Burra, South Australia.
Elders
Elders was first sale and soon reached its top steer price when the 11 Angus cross in the first pen from CD Sharp & Son, Donnybrook, topped at $1270 when Semini Enterprises bid to 314c/kg for the 404 kilogram steers.
The next two lines of steers from the Sharp family went to Semini Enterprises at $1163 and $1110 for 308 and 300c/kg respectively.
Five Murray Grey steers weighing 397kg from AA & LM Ablett then cost Harvey Beef $1129 at 284c/kg, followed by two more of the Ablett cattle selling for $965 and $894.
Nine steers weighing 395kg sold by LS Rural Enterprises, Capel, joined those when they sold at 306c/kg to cost Harvey Beef $1208.
John Gallop started his purchases with 13 steers averaging 326kg from J & DL Borgoias, Manjimup, paying $920 at 282c/kg.
Graeme Brown then paid $943 and 260c/kg for five weighing 363kg from Spearwood Valley.
Elders, Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell paid $1057 at 300c/kg for six from Mr AJ Billing.
A single steer weighing 352kg returned $1094 for BW & RW Crossing when bought by Semini Enterprises at 288c/kg.
In a change of colour, a single Murray Grey steer from BM & LD Elwin made $1062 and three offered by T & FV Ward sold at $987 with both on the way to South Australia.
Another lift in value saw three steers weighing 385kg from GE Johnson, Donnybrook, go to Harvey Beef at $1162 and 302c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock started his run to be the volume buyer with three pens of Bowie Beef Angus topping at $892 and top of 316c/kg.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts snapped up 10 Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, steers for $983 with the 315kg steers selling at 312c/kg.
Callanish Grazing sold Charolais steers to $988 paid by KL & SA Payne for eight weighing 301kg at 328c/kg, the top steer cents per kilogram price of the sale.
Mr Payne also paid $908 at 300c/kg for another four Callanish grazing steers.
Mr Pollock also took two weighing 302kg to sell for $816.
Rodney Galati, Galati Family Trust, paid the top price for Elders heifers, $999 for three weighing 471kg from Yourdaming Grazing, Collie, at 212c/kg.
A line of nine sold by CD Sharp & Son weighing 367kg sold to Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner for $853 and 232c/kg to get the heifer sale started.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper put together a number of lines for clients, starting with nine sold by CD Sharp & Son at $795 and 212c/kg.
The top heifer cents per kilogram price in Elders of 234c/kg was paid by Craig Martin, Elders Brunswick/Harvey, for eight sold by
A & M Fox, weighing 367kg that cost $856.
Nutrien Livestock
The first eight pens of steers in the Nutrien Livestock section all sold for 300c/kg or more, with 11 Angus from Gandy Timbers topping at 316c/kg when bought by Mr Gardiner to return $1149.
The first pen from LE & EF Brookes, Yornup, topped the steer prices for the day when selling to Mr Brown for Princess Royal to cost $1296 when the 420kg steers sold at 308c/kg.
Another seven Brookes steers then made $1186 at 314c/kg, also crossing the Nullarbor.
Semini Enterprises then paid $1242 and 314c/kg for nine Gandy Timbers Angus followed by Mr Gardiner picking up two more lines for $1076 and $1096.
Trucked from Manjimup, five steers weighing 368kg from C & P Barber cost Mr Pollock $1030 and were joined by eight sold by DW Treloar at $973.
The best of the calves sold by TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, went to Mr Gardiner for $1010, when six weighing 348kg sold at 290c/kg.
Also snapping up some of the Boddington cattle was Krisman Park Stud, paying $930 at 302c/kg for eight which then bid to 314c/kg to secure six sold by DM & CM Omodei at $989.
A few spikes in prices occurred throughout the sale, with Semini Enterprises paying $1071 for two sold by G Wilson, as well as seven weighing 375kg from PG & SL Fisher that cost $1020.
Twelve Angus from JS Stowe, Dardanup, went to KL & SA Payne at 312c/kg to cost $978.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham dominated later lighter lines, paying to $937 for 10 weighing 314kg from Object Star Consultants.
Mr Waddingham then continued by snapping up the top pen of heifers for the sale at $1127 after bidding to 312c/kg for 10 weighing 361kg, with these sold by Gandy Timbers, Manjimup.
Two more lines of Gandy Timber heifers joined those at $1014 and $747.
Angus heifers from Matt Cook Transport were snapped up by Mr Galati who paid $986 at 224c/kg for nine weighing 440kg and eight 413kg females for $900 and 218c/kg.
Mr Cooper bid to 246c/kg for seven heifers weighing 375kg with these returning $922 to LE & EF Brookes, Yornup.
Another eight of the Brookes heifers joined those when the eight weighing 338kg made $791 and 234c/kg.
Mr Cooper followed by paying 238c/kg for 13 Angus heifers sold by PG & SL Fisher for the 339kg calves to cost $807.
Also among the pens bought by Mr Cooper were nine Charolais cross sold by ML Bleechmore, Boyup Brook, weighing 315kg and these sold at 256c/kg to cost $807.
What the agent said
Elders Donnybrook representative and sale auctioneer Pearce Watling said a mixed line-up of weaners was presented for the final sale of the season.
"Values reflected the mixed quality offering but still remained firm on the previous sale," Mr Watling said.
"We would like to thank all vendors, buyers and underbidders for their support throughout the weaner sale season at Boyanup."
