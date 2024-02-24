Farm Weekly
Steers make $1296 as positive trend continues

By Rob Francis
February 24 2024 - 3:00pm
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper (left) was with David Treloar, Boyup Brook, before the sale at Boyanup. Mr Treloar sold pens of Angus weaners to $989 while Mr Cooper was one of the volume buyers.
With just over 1100 calves penned, the last standalone weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued the slight upward trend of the past few weeks to be about $20 per head stronger.

