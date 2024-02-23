The Farm Weekly competition winner is..

The 10 Angus heifers, a drawcard prize in Farm Weekly's latest subscriber giveaway competition will soon be winging their way to Winnejup in WA's south west following the prize draw at Boekeman Machinery, Northam, last Monday.
A very excited Scott Mauger was caught mid-stride in the catching pen while shearing at a local property when Farm Weekly rang to deliver the good news.
Mr Mauger and his partner Yvonne Meares are now the proud owners of the 10 quality 2023 drop heifers bred by pioneering fifth generation farming family and long-time commercial Angus producers Brett, Lisa and Chase Edwards, Plain Grazing, Gingin.
The couple will also take delivery of a shiny orange and black Landboss 800D side-by-side vehicle, thanks to Boekeman Machinery and Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd, as part of their prize pack - valued in total at $29,990 inc GST.
"You are joking" was all a shocked Mr Mauger could utter when told of his good fortune.
A full time shearer since he was 17-years-old, he and Ms Meares, a nurse at Bridgetown Hospital, had been living on a small property at Balingup but relocated to her original family farm at Winnejup in April last year.
The 182 hectare property is home to 10 Shorthorn heifers and 550 Merino ewes, with the Angus heifers sure to be a pleasing addition to the livestock landscape.
And no doubt a bonus that they don't add to the shearing workload.
Mr Mauger said he had been a long-time reader of Farm Weekly, first grabbing his dad's copy and now a subscriber in his own right.
"This is the first time I have won anything," he said.
"I'll bet I get a hard time from the blokes down here now, they'll think I'm too lucky!"
Mr Mauger said a side-by-side had been on his wish list and it would come in very handy checking things around the property.
Ben Boekeman said his family's business had been very happy to be involved in the annual competition with Farm Weekly and other partners and marvelled at the record number of entries, with more than 17,000 received, in this the 17th year of its inception.
"Farm Weekly certainly is the farming bible and it's great to be able to support the team there and also WA producers through this prize offered in conjunction with Mojo," Mr Boekeman said.
"I'm sure the winner will appreciate the many features of the Landboss and how versatile it is.
"It is so stable, full of safety features including seatbelts, is diesel with a tipping tray, can carry multiple passengers with a roof over your head, suits any age driver, goes anywhere and you can easily drive right up to where you need to get to."
WA Angus Society chairman Mark Muir said the competition had once again been a significant promotion for the Angus breed in WA and he, too, was amazed at its continuing growth in popularity - with record entries.
"To be getting record entries after 17 years, I think says a lot about the demand for Angus, the appeal of the accompanying prize and the respect and interest that Farm Weekly generates," Mr Muir said.
"I wish the winner every success with their heifers and thank our Angus society members and the Edwards family for their support of this competition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.