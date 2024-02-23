Farm Weekly
Home/News

The Farm Weekly competition winner is..

By Wendy Gould
February 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At Boekeman Machinery, Northam, for the draw of this years Farm Weekly / WA Angus Breeders WIN 10 Angus Heifers and Boekeman Machinery & Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd Landboss 800D side-by-side vehicle Competition were WA Angus Society committee member Mark Hattingh (left), Wannamal and chairman Mark Muir, Manjimup, with Boekeman Machinerys group sales manager Ben Boekeman and Northam branch manager Darryl Verburg and Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould with a Landboss 800D side-by-side vehicle.
At Boekeman Machinery, Northam, for the draw of this years Farm Weekly / WA Angus Breeders WIN 10 Angus Heifers and Boekeman Machinery & Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd Landboss 800D side-by-side vehicle Competition were WA Angus Society committee member Mark Hattingh (left), Wannamal and chairman Mark Muir, Manjimup, with Boekeman Machinerys group sales manager Ben Boekeman and Northam branch manager Darryl Verburg and Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould with a Landboss 800D side-by-side vehicle.

The 10 Angus heifers, a drawcard prize in Farm Weekly's latest subscriber giveaway competition will soon be winging their way to Winnejup in WA's south west following the prize draw at Boekeman Machinery, Northam, last Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.