$10,500 Kingslane bull tops Benger sale

It was a buyers' market at the Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus Bull Sale at Benger on Monday as beef producers let an opportunity to secure well-bred Red Angus bulls backed with quality genetics and figures slip through their fingers.
In contrast to last year's sale where bidding was spirited and animated, this year the sale was very subdued, on the back of tougher seasonal conditions and a struggling cattle market during the past 12 months.
The two studs combined to offer 32 bulls and by the end of the day the Elders selling team, led by auctioneer Nathan King, had cleared 19 to a top of $10,500 for a Kingslane bull and an average of $6000, which was back $2767 on last year's result.
In comparison, last year the two studs offered 31 bulls and sold 30 to a top of $15,500 and an average of $8767.
Also in the catalogue this year were 12 PTIC unregistered heifers offered by the Kingslane stud and these sold strongly to a top of $2720 and an average of $2620 to finish the sale on a positive note.
Mr King said it was a tough sale for the vendors, who presented some very well-bred bulls from a genetics and figures point of view.
"It was definitely a buyers' market and a reflection of where the cattle market has been over the past 12 months and the tough seasonal conditions producers are currently facing," Mr King said.
"There was some great value buying in the sale and I think any of the buyers who purchased today would have to be pleased with what they were able to buy at the price they did."
Creating the most interest in the catalogue and selling for the sale's $10,500 top price was Kingslane Topgun T135 in lot 124.
Mr King took an opening bid of $6000 on the deep, well-muscled sire and from there it turned into a battle between two buyers who threw in bids at quick succession.
Eventually it was second year buyer to the Kingslane stud, Stephen Knipe, Knipe & Co, Bridgetown, who bid with the assistance of Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris, that was written down at $10,500 as the buyer on the clerking sheets.
The 846 kilogram, late May 2022-drop Topgun T135 is a son of Kingslane Quill Q6 and out of Kingslane Barlina Q138, which is a daughter of Kingslane Mitzi.
Not only was Topgun T135 easy on the eye, it also has a very good set of Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) to match - in which it ranks in the top five per cent of the breed for several traits.
It ranks in the top 5pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (+42, +63 and +83) and milk (+16).
Topgun's other EBVs include +4.5 for birthweight (BWT), +2 EMA, -1.3 rib fat, -2.0 rump fat, +18.8 retail beef yield (RBY) and +0.1 IMF, while its indexes included +$43 for the supermarket, +$47 for vealer and +$71 for northern steer.
But Mr Knipe and Mr Harris just didn't settle with taking home the top-priced bull, they also secured the sale's second top-priced bull, Kingslane Tenterfield T51 from lot 10 at $10,000.
In the ring, Tenterfield T51 showed off plenty of meat and muscle - which were backed up by a good set of EBVs.
The 824kg son of Kingslane Reckless R76 (AI) and Kingslane Veena R30, which is a daughter of Declaration 5504C, ranks in the top 10pc for 200 and 400-day weights with figures of +37 and +57.
It is also in the top 20pc for EMA (+2.3) and top 30pc for RBY (+1.1).
Mr Knipe said both Topgun and Tenterfield were top quality bulls with excellent length and muscling.
"We came to buy the best bulls we could as we want them to breed quality replacement females for our breeding herd," Mr Knipe said.
"There is no point buying a bull that isn't going to add value to your herd."
Mr Knipe and Mr Harris rounded out their buying for the day, securing a third Kingslane sire, Kingslane Tornado T27 (AI) at the equal third top price of $7000.
The thick, 838kg McPhee Trophy 36 son ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and top 15pc for milk.
The Knipes only started running Red Angus breeders a couple of years ago when they inherited a herd which was on a property they purchased and Mr Knipe said from what they have seen so far they have as good of performance as Angus but just have a red coat.
Along with buying the three bulls, Mr Knipe also purchased the two pens of six PTIC unregistered heifers at the end of the sale.
He paid $2720 for the first pen of six and $2520 for the other six.
"I didn't come to the sale with the thought of buying females, but the opportunity to buy some quality breeders to increase our herd numbers was too good to pass by," Mr Knipe said.
All up this year, the Knipes will be looking to join close to 200 Red Angus females for a March/April calving.
Also going to the $7000 equal third top price was return buyer McVay Pastoral, Esperance, when it had the final bid on Kingslane Topspin T86 (ET) in lot 19.
The ET-bred, 836kg bull is by Red Sim Mile Grand Slam 130Z and out of a Bandeeka Drifter daughter.
Topspin T86 ranks in the top 1pc for RBY and top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Other buyers among the higher prices in the Kingslane offering were PA & DL Geddes, Willyung and Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia, who was buying for an Esperance account.
The Geddes family paid $6500 for a AI-bred, 916kg, McPhee Trophy 36 son, Kingslane Titan T1 (AI), which ranks in the top 5pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weight, while Mr Giglia went to $6000 for an ET-bred, 870kg Lman King Rob 8621 son, Kingslane Tobacco T88 (ET), which is in the top 15pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights as well as milk.
There were three buyers which each purchased two bulls each from the Kingslane team.
Roger Verbrugge, Ferguson, who operated with the support of Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts, secured bulls at $5500 and $5000.
Mr Roberts said they were looking for bulls with a good temperament, calving ease and positive fats to use over Simmental and Simmental-Red Angus cross breeders.
Also going to $5500 and $5000 for their pair was a buyer from North Dandalup operating on AuctionsPlus, while the McLarty family, Blythewood Pastoral Co, Pinjarra, secured two bulls both at $5000 to use over Simmental-Shorthorn cross breeders.
All up, the Kingslane stud sold 16 bulls from 25 offered at an average of $6125, which was back from $8738 last year when it sold 21 from 22 offered.
The Magic Valley stud offered seven bulls in the catalogue but unfortunately a lack of interest saw only two find new homes both at $5000.
Cookernup-based Wheatley Grazing picked up the 756kg Magic Valley Titanium T7 (AI) which is in the top 5pc for 600-day weight and top 10pc for 200 and 400-day weights.
The other Magic Valley bull to sell was Magic Valley Texas T10 (AI), which is in the top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and it was purchased by P Daley, Uduc.
