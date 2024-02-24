Kioti and Bad Boy Mowers for Wongan Hills'

PFG Australia has welcomed a ninth Kioti and Bad Boy Mowers dealership to its Western Australian stable with the appointment of Wongan Hills business, Walkers Diesel Services (WDS).
WDS principals Richard and Mandy Walker have been operating in the region providing mechanical repairs and maintenance services to the agricultural, transport, earthmoving and mining sectors for many years, originally from a base at Bolgart and - since July 2021 - from their premises in Wongan Hills, where they now also offer fabrication and engineering services and manufacture Wongan Chaser bins.
With more than 25 years of experience, Mr Walker is known for being able to problem solve some of the more challenging machine breakdown issues and prides himself on having continually built up his workshop tooling and computer diagnostics equipment to provide an all-round service for customers.
Ms Walker is a regional business advocate with a background in regional development, emergency management and business development and will work on broadening the footprint of the business within the Wheatbelt, expanding its customer base to also include defence industry customers and seeking new employees experienced in mechanics and fabrication.
PFG Australia area manager WA Ben Russell said it was terrific to have a couple of the Walkers' ilk join the PFG team.
"This opens up new opportunities for us in the north and with their strong track record in broadacre servicing they are ideally placed to provide excellent product backup," Mr Russell said.
"They are very enthusiastic and excitement sells."
Mr Russell said Kioti had been a leading South Korean agricultural company since 1950.
"As a nation they are at the top of their game for quality production evidenced by other leading brands from there such as Kia, Hyundai, Samsung and LG," he said.
"Kioti makes simple, reliable tractors, which are great value for money and have lots of extras included as standard, plus two year warranty and four year drivetrain extension.
"Bad Boy, manufactured in Arkansas, is one of the leading zero turn mowers in the US which has redefined standards of lawn maintenance across that nation and is now revolutionising the way Australians approach lawn care," Mr Russell said.
Ms Walker said functionality, reliability, versatility and value for money were things she believed would appeal to customers in the region.
"Kiotis are a user friendly, compact tractor ranging in size from 25 horsepower to 140hp with the options for cabs or ROPs set up and the entire machine is manufactured by the one company meaning that back up for parts and warranty is a one stop effort," she said.
"Its RX range in particular is great for field bin and grain handling usage, for cleaning up around the farm, animal feeding including piggeries and feedlots where it is narrow enough to get between bunkers and between the rows in horticulture as well as for shire applications."
On the Bad Boy Mowers, Ms Walker said they currently had five models in stock with another five due shortly.
"They are really robust, heavy duty machines, low maintenance with very efficient cutting blades, user friendly for both men and women and ideal for landowners, contractors, residential or commercial," she said.
"Another benefit of being part of the PFG Australia team is that we have access to their finance options which provide competitive rates with regular promotions."
Walkers Diesel Services is located at 142 Wongan Road, Wongan Hills.
More information: Call Richard on 0418 726 432 or Mandy on 0457 218 564
