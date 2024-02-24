Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Kioti and Bad Boy Mowers for Wongan Hills'

By Wendy Gould
February 24 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walkers Diesel Services co-principal Mandy Walker, Wongan Hills, gets some tips from Mr Russell at the launch event in Wongan Hills last week.
Walkers Diesel Services co-principal Mandy Walker, Wongan Hills, gets some tips from Mr Russell at the launch event in Wongan Hills last week.

PFG Australia has welcomed a ninth Kioti and Bad Boy Mowers dealership to its Western Australian stable with the appointment of Wongan Hills business, Walkers Diesel Services (WDS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.