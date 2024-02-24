Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Blackrock Angus sale tops $20,000

By Kane Chatfield
February 24 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clemens Kiessig (left), Blackrock Angus stud, Vasse, Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, Blackrock stud principal Ken MacLeay, Vasse, top-priced bull buyer Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus studs, Williams and his son Charles and top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac central WA area sales manager, caught up following the annual Blackrock Angus bull sale at Boyanup last week. The Cowcher family paid the sales $20,000 top price for lot seven Blackrock T132 (by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15).
Clemens Kiessig (left), Blackrock Angus stud, Vasse, Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, Blackrock stud principal Ken MacLeay, Vasse, top-priced bull buyer Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus studs, Williams and his son Charles and top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac central WA area sales manager, caught up following the annual Blackrock Angus bull sale at Boyanup last week. The Cowcher family paid the sales $20,000 top price for lot seven Blackrock T132 (by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15).

SALE SUMMARY

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.