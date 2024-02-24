Blackrock Angus sale tops $20,000

The contingent of buyers from the Esperance region purchased a combined total of 16 bulls at the Blackrock sale including Riley Curnow, Kainton Farms, Scaddan, (four bulls to $11,000), Nicholas Ruddenklau, Epasco Farms, Esperance, (two bulls to $15,000), Mark Darlow, Forward Plains, Condingup, (four bulls to $10,500 twice), Graham Darlow, Darlow Ag Company, Condingup, (two bulls to $11,500) and Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Darren Chatley (second right), who represented volume buyers Chilwell, Condingup, (six bulls to $9500) with volume buyer sponsors Tony Murdoch and Kylie Meloury, Virbac Australia Animal Health.