2022 header makes $705,000 at Jilakin

By Mal Gill
Updated February 26 2024 - 7:39pm, first published February 24 2024 - 9:00pm
Mark Fowler, Yarrabin Farms, Williams, paid $705,000 for this 2022 New Holland CR9.90 twin rotor combine harvester, complete with 12.1 metre D140 MacDon front and comb trailer. It will replace a New Holland combine harvester that burst into flames and was destroyed during last harvest.
Big horsepower three and four-season's-old tractors generated interstate interest, but a local buyer looking to replace a burnt-out header topped one of the largest clearing sales this season at Jilakin, near Kulin, last week.

