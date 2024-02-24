2022 header makes $705,000 at Jilakin

Big horsepower three and four-season's-old tractors generated interstate interest, but a local buyer looking to replace a burnt-out header topped one of the largest clearing sales this season at Jilakin, near Kulin, last week.
Mark Fowler, Yarrabin Farms, Williams, paid top sale price of $705,000 for an in-as-new condition 2022 New Holland CR9.90 twin-rotor combine harvester with DFR and guidance.
It showed only 825 engine hours and 615 rotor hours from two seasons' work and came with a 12.1 metre D140 MacDon draper front with top cross auger and comb trailer.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Chalie Staite - who teamed with fellow Nutrien auctioneer, Garry Prater, to get through the 273 lots on the day for the Hodgson family's Amaroo Pty Ltd - opened bidding at $550,000 and the price rose quickly in seven bids to Mr Fowler's winning call.
Mr Fowler said the unit would replace a New Holland header that burst into flames and was destroyed about 100 hectares before the finish of his last harvest.
"While it's an addition to the fleet, I did have a header fire this harvest and needed to replace one," Mr Fowler said.
"The annoying thing is, I burnt the newer of my two headers so that mucked up my replacement program."
Second top item of the sale was a well-presented 2021 John Deere 9570R 4WD tractor with 425kW, less than 1400 engine hours, Greenstar precision guidance, weighted triple wheels and front and rear suitcase weights.
Apache Investments, South Perth added the tractor to its John Deere fleet with a bid of $580,000 - beating several phone bidders in the process.
KM & JK Fotherington, Karlgarin, paid third top price of $570,000 for a 2020 seeding rig consisting of an 18.2m Ausplow DBS D260 dual-shute seeding bar with Greenstar GPS and Bourgault 6550 19,400 litre variable-rate air-seeding cart.
Fourth top price of $565,000 was paid by Matthew Ledwith for a 2022 New Holland T9.670 453kW, four-wheel-drive tractor on triples and with Trimble R12 receiver, for the family's Kolindale stud sheep and cropping enterprise at Dudinin.
"A new one is $730,000 without any extras, so I've saved at least $165,000," Mr Ledwith said after buying the tractor.
"We just wanted to upgrade to a newer tractor, our old one has done over 5000 hours."
A 2021 12.2m K-Line Speedtiller sold for $205,000 to IF & SJ Lloyd, Newdegate, a 2015 John Deere S670 combine harvester with chaff chopper, guidance and a 12.2m 640D front and trailer sold for $180,000 to WS & HM Brockway, Wagin, and Jesmond Farmers, Karlgarin, paid $160,000 for an unmarked 2022 Elmers 36 tonne chaser bin.
One lot attracting interest on the day was a well-presented grain road train, consisting of a 2013 130t-rated 447kW Mack prime mover with sleeper cab and scales, two tri-axle BF Fabrication tipping grain trailers with scales and a tri dolly.
It went to HA & SA Panizza & Co, Williams, for $400,000.
A 2013 Iveco Stralis 4x8 grain tipper truck and matching four-axle tipping grain trailer was sold to Acadia Farms, Kununurra, for $184,000, a 2003 Isuzu Giga 2x4 grain tipper truck and dog trailer with tipping bin sold for $114,000 and a 1994 International ACCO 4x8 tip tray truck sold for $37,000.
Three Toyota HiLux 4x4 utes with steel trays sold for between $23,000 and $13,000 and an older Holden Rodeo 4x4 ute sold for $7500.
Mid-sized tractors generated interest, with a 2017 New Holland T8.350 tractor with Trimble 1000 selling for $140,000, an identical 2016 model for $114,000, a 1994 John Deere 6400 tractor for $19,000 and a 1985 John Deere 6650 tractor for $7000.
A 2020 JCB Loadall made $130,000, an older four-cylinder Caterpillar grader $50,000, a 2015 Heli forklift $28,500, a Kawasaki wheel loader $14,000 and an old Chamberlain tractor with front-end loader $9000.
Once Western Australia's biggest grain farmer and former John Deere dealership chain owner, John Nicoletti quipped "I've got four of these already, but I think I might need a fifth one this year", as he bid $66,000 for a 45,700lt Tieman tri-axle water tanker.
A 2007 DE Engineers seed grader and cleaner sold for $68,000, 2006 and 2008 GrainKing 85t field bins sold for $66,000 each, a 60t Moylan mobile field bin for $30,000, a 2018 36m Air Matic Beverley Hyra Boom sprayer for $62,000, a similar 2016 30m sprayer for $36,000 and an old J Series Howard Bagshaw vacuum seed harvester for $28,000.
Seed and super bins were sought after, with a 2021 Earnshaw S5300 model selling for $84,000 and an older Norrish unit selling for $49,000, while a 2004 10t 910 Marshall Multi Spreader made $32,000.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Wickepin's Ty Miller said that as the agent running the sale he was "ecstatic with the result for the Hodgson family".
"They did all the work in setting up the sale and I'm glad they were suitably rewarded for their efforts," Mr Miller said.
"Apart from one item which we are still negotiating on, all of the major items were sold.
"The family set fairly conservative reserves - they didn't need to - but some of the prices achieved were well above reserve.
"We had 349 registered bidders and with 273 lots to get through, it was a big sale and well supported by Nutrien with staff.
"The decision by the family to leave the farm was a relatively sudden one - they decided to do just one more season.
"So instead of winding back on investment in new machinery and equipment, as usually happens over a number of years in the lead up to selling the farm, the family was still investing in upgrading their equipment, still expanding their operation, so some of the items offered were relatively new with low hours.
"Possibly as a result of that and because it was a big auction, there was strong interest from interstate.
"I've never seen so much interstate interest in tractors, even the smaller tractors - I don't think they can get big tractors over east or there's a long wait time."
