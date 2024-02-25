Farm Weekly
Cropping ambitions for Kimberley dirt

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 25 2024 - 11:00am
Roebuck Plains is the latest northern cattle station to tap into irrigated fodder production, after WA Lands Minister John Carey approved a change of tenure from 420 hectares of pastoral lease to conditional freehold.
The Kimberley region is known for its vast - and seemingly endless - stretches of red soil, but could cropping on some of the country's toughest agricultural land be a way of the future?

