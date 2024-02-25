Cropping ambitions for Kimberley dirt

The Kimberley region is known for its vast - and seemingly endless - stretches of red soil, but could cropping on some of the country's toughest agricultural land be a way of the future?
Roebuck Plains is the latest northern cattle station to tap into irrigated fodder production, after WA Lands Minister John Carey approved a change of tenure from 420 hectares of pastoral lease to conditional freehold.
It is a significant step forward for Nyamba Buru Yawuru's irrigated agricultural development, with several years spent on data collection, analysis and reporting.
Roebuck Plains station is strategically located for the export market on a rich marine floodplain 30 kilometres east of Broome, and has the capacity to run 20,000-head of cattle.
Relying heavily on the live export trade, Nyamba Buru Yawuru said the change in tenure provided an opportunity to explore alternative markets.
"There are constraints and risks that come with being exposed to a single market," said Nyamba Buru Yawuru chief business development officer Ellen Smith.
"This is about trying to diversify and looking to capitalise on other opportunities."
About five to six centre pivots will be installed at the site, which was selected subject to a multi-objective land use assessment (MOLA).
Which is an Australian first, sees an overlay of environmental, soil, hydrology and grazing suitability, with cultural values.
By using the MOLA technique, the goldilocks zone was found on the station, at a location which avoided cultural sites and areas of environmental significance, while maximising access to highly productive agricultural areas and abundant water.
Ms Smith said the site was productive soil with easy access to the broader La Grange Aquifer and its capacity to sustainably supply sufficient water to support agricultural production.
Based on data and research, Nyamba Buru Yawuru has already been able to secure a three gigalitre water licence and clearing permit for the parcel of land.
Ms Smith said the organisation would look into whether a third party would be interested in either a joint venture partnership or leasing the area.
She said commercial arrangements would then be made for vertical integration into existing operations.
"We have management of the Roebuck Export yards, so there is potential for us to supply our own cattle fodder," Ms Smith said.
"This would provide lengthier agistment services within the yards and finishing services with the right fodder mix.
"There has also been unsolicited interest from southern WA fruit growers, who want to fill a winter market.
"It might be the case of starting small by growing fodder and leasing a portion of the irrigated agricultural area to grow something for human consumption.
"That's essentially what the freedom of conditional freehold over pastoral least provides - that ability to pick and choose whatever crop we like."
The next step in the project will be to undertake an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with Yawuru people, before the expressions of interest process commences.
