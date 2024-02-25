Farm Weekly
Eastern demand for sheep has ramped up

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
February 26 2024 - 9:00am
January was the first time in 14 months that combined sheep and lamb west to east transfers have cracked six figures.
More than 100,000 sheep and lamb were trucked across the Nullarbor last month, the highest level seen since November 2022.

