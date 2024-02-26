Big cats in South Africa shed light on wild dog predation management in WA

Having studied the behaviour of big cats, WA wildlife ecologist Tracey Kreplins has shed light on alternative forms of predation management to tackle wild dogs in a groundbreaking new report.
Dr Kreplins, who is Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist under the WA Wild Dog Action Plan, released the Churchill Fellowship report, after spending five weeks in South Africa last year.
There she collaborated with a diverse group of predator researchers, interviewed farmers and professional hunters, and went out bush for field work with lions to gain insights into international predator management.
Her work specifically focused on the caracal and black-backed jackals, which parallel the challenges faced by sheep farming and cattle production in WA.
"In South Africa, they have a diverse range of predators, many of which are not present across their historical range," Dr Kreplins said.
"Many of the predators in South Africa are now protected apart from a few which impact farming enterprises.
"Black-backed jackals and caracals are the main two predators controlled by farmers for their predation impacts on sheep."
Dr Kreplins was awarded the Churchill Fellowship in 2019, and has been addressing the critical issue of wild dogs in WA for almost a decade.
Her report sheds light on alternative forms of predator management, including both traditional and non-lethal tools.
"I have done a large number of trials relating to that in WA, so it was interesting to compare and contrast the different tools used in South Africa," she said.
"The most commonly used tool is shooting with a thermal scope and farmers, apart from the few that hire professional hunters, do that really effectively."
Dr Kreplins said one of her biggest learnings was around management where neighbouring properties do and don't want any form of predator control.
She investigated how to manage conservation versus agricultural aims on neighbouring properties.
"They use an early detection approach, which can warn farmers when animals or predators are approaching," Dr Kreplins said.
"Farming in South Africa involved intensive management, so they often corral their animals when predators are coming, but that impacts wool quality and parasite loads.
"It is a different level of management.
"They also aren't heavily focused on livestock production in some places and more so on the conservation to bring tourist funding in."
The report showed Dr Kreplins the difference in areas of predator behaviour where they are and aren't controlled.
For example, in conservation estates or SAN park reserves, predators behaved differently whereby they were sleeping on the road and could be heard actively calling and seen throughout the day.
Whereas on farming estates they had been closely controlled over a long time.
"It made me realise that behaviour definitely changes in areas that haven't been controlled," Dr Kreplins said.
"And that in WA we are really proactive in terms of control and management by continually removing predators from livestock producing areas to ensure the impact isn't as high.
"In South Africa, quite a lot of farmers only do control when they are already losing animals, this means their losses are higher.
"Their sheep prices are quite similar to WA, but they wear their costs differently.
"I think because we have done predator control over such a long time, we often forget how bad the losses can be."
Dr Kreplins hopes to investigate some of the predator management strategies she learned to plan future research projects.
She has also formed international collaborations, comparing black-backed jackal behaviour, control, management and ecology to wild dogs.
There are currently a number of different wild dog projects underway across the State, including monitoring the State Barrier Fence, looking at guardian dogs and how wild dogs impact cattle, and the relationships between different predators in WA.
Dr Kreplins said proactive control had reduced the issue locally, however she was concerned about the drought in the north.
"The work in WA definitely ensures that we don't have really big numbers of predators on farming properties," she said.
"Biosecurity groups in the State have kept numbers down and have been effective in doing so."
The Winston Churchill Trust commended Dr Kreplins for her pioneering work in advancing predator management strategies.
It said the knowledge and relationships she gained during her South African travels were recognised as invaluable to the ongoing efforts in Australia.
"Dr Kreplins' commitment to merging conservation and agricultural enterprises is considered instrumental for the future success of predator management programs," Churchill Trust said in a statement.
"The Trust looks forward to the continued impact of Dr Kreplins' research and anticipates that her findings will shape future projects exploring the coexistence of predators and livestock production in Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.