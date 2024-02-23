Pink stumps a big success in Broomehill

You might have heard of painting the town red, but pink was the colour in Broomehill last Saturday when all the town's sporting fixtures added a dash of pink to support the McGrath Foundation's Pink Stumps Day campaign - the fourth time the community has held this event.
At the instigation of Broomehill Cricket club's under 13s team, a Pink Stumps Day was planned and it didn't take long for the idea to spread through the rest of the cricket club - and then spilled over to junior tennis coaching as well.
Pink wickets and pink zinc was the order of the day on the cricket field as Broomehill took on Kojonup in both junior and senior cricket, and generous splashes of pink could be found all over the tennis courts and in the grandstand as well.
Pink was not the only article that was generous on Saturday however.
An incredible $1989.50 was raised through a combination of a giant hamper raffle, a hundred dollar board, the sale of McGrath Foundation hats and McGrath Burgers sold at the end of the sporting day (complete with a slice of beetroot for that extra touch of pink).
The senior cricketers also added their fines to the tally to round it out.
Cricket Association president Jack Batchelor said the entire team was keen to get behind the Pink Stumps Day campaign.
"We all have been, or likely will be, touched in some way by breast cancer - this is going to help our mums and grandmas, wives or girlfriends, and sisters and aunties," Mr Batchelor said.
"We are really happy the whole town got into this day, it's amazing our tiny community can raise over $1800 and everyone was so happy to contribute and get into it - junior cricketers, junior tennis players and the bowlers too.
"We would like to thank our sponsors for the day too, who put in for our awesome raffle hampers - Katanning SportsPower, Style and Leaf Co, Katanning H Hardware and Regional Retailers.
"The junior and senior club members also contributed generously to help put the prizes together too which was fantastic.
"It was great to see our guest teams for the day, the Kojonup cricketers and the Tambellup tennis club kids and coach get into the pink zone too and we thank them for their contributions.
"Every dollar counts, doesn't it?"
