Cocktails mark end of training program

Value Creators directors Maree Gooch and Ann Maree O'Callaghan, marked the end (under current funding) of their three-year STEM Jumpstart training program with a cocktail function at The University of WA's, The University Club, last week.
Special guests included Federal Member for Perth, assistant minister to the Prime Minister and assistant minister for the public service, Patrick Gorman MP, science ambassador professor Lyn Beazley and Rural, Regional and Remote Network of WA CEO Kendall Galbraith, who addressed those in attendance.
This included some of the 20 mentors who contributed to the program's success and many of the 190 alumni who benefitted from it over the three-year duration.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.