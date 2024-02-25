Farm Weekly
Cocktails mark end of training program

By Wendy Gould
February 25 2024 - 9:00pm
Value Creators directors Maree Gooch and Ann Maree O'Callaghan, marked the end (under current funding) of their three-year STEM Jumpstart training program with a cocktail function at The University of WA's, The University Club, last week.

