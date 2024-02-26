Farm Weekly
Bigger JDs top Lake King at $460,000

By Mal Gill
February 26 2024 - 4:00pm
A fleet of seven 2022 250 and 276 kilowatt and 2021 382kw low-hours John Deere tractors set up for cropping attracted strong competing local and interstate interest at a Lake King reduction sale last week.

