Case 600 tops Doodlakine sale at $530,000

The notorious Wheatbelt heat didn't deter buyers from trying not to pick up a bargain or two at the Walsh family's on-property clearing sale at Doodlakine recently.
The sale came about as a result of husband and wife duo Kevin and Phillipa Walsh entering their retirement after a long farming career and making the decision to lease out their property.
A diverse plant and vintage offering, along with well-maintained machinery seemed to attract plenty of prospective buyers that weren't afraid to bid up.
The lengthy buyers' list, made up of 151 registrations from the local area, as well as broader and interstate interest, kept the sale alive with spirited bidding - which saw prices reach a whopping $530,000.
Of the 218 lots up for grabs, 100 per cent of them were successfully sold on sale day, which was a great result for both the vendors and the Nutrien Ag Solutions selling team.
Livestock and Land, Nutrien Livestock Wheatbelt principal Rex Leurs said he was pleased with how the sale went.
"Us, the selling team, as well as the vendors, are very pleased with the result," Mr Leurs said.
"It was great to see a 100 per cent clearance of all items.
"Given the warm weather, the sale was very well attended and attracted an above average crowd."
Mr Leurs said this was due to the Walsh family being long-standing members of the local farming community.
Although water was a popular item on the day, it was a 2021 Case IH 600 tractor that made the sale's record price, when it was knocked down to a local bidder for $530,000.
The four wheel drive tractor was in good condition with 1200 hours on the clock.
Selling for the second highest price of the day to a Northam account for $280,000 was a 2014 Goldacres sprayer with a three tier system (3TS) and 4200 hours against it.
The sprayer was fitted with crop dividers and a Trimble FM1000.
Attracting a large amount of buyer attention was a 2017 John Deere S760 header with 740D front and 2500 hours on the clock.
The header and front sold for $275,000 to a Merredin buyer.
Also in the six figures bracket was a $170,000 2015 Case IH Magnum 250 with 3100 hours on it, front wheel assist, Trimble guidance and continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The item was bought by a local Wheatbelt account.
Another item of interest was a 2016 JCB 531-70 telehandler with 1200 hours against it which was eventually secured by a Kalannie account for $94,000.
There were two trucks in the offering, and it was a 2012 Freightliner Coronado with a 90 tonne rating, DD15 Detroit engine and 460,000 kilometres on the clock and a clutch replacement in 2021 that made $69,000 - knocked down to a Wongan Hills account.
The other truck in the sale was a Ford Louisville LTN 9000 with a grain bin and a motor reconditioned 80,000km ago that reached $14,000.
Other big ticket items were a 25 tonne AgriFab chaser bin with firefighter which sold for $54,000 to a Bruce Rock account, a Howard Porter tri-trailer, with a 45 foot (13.71 metre) flat top tri-axle and an 8000 litre and 10,000L tanks for $47,000 to a Kojonup account and a Simplicity 1200 tow-between air cart with a monitor for $41,000.
Reaching the mid to high $20,000 mark was a 40ft (12.92m) Agrifab auger which was snapped up by a local account for $25,000 and a 60t DE Engineers field bin for $28,000, headed to the Narembeen shire.
Two 45t Moylan field bins were on the market, one selling to a York account for $12,000, while the other sold for $7000 to a Merredin account.
In the form of transport, a 2012 single cab Toyota HiLux Trade Mate with 95,000km on the clock sold to a Merredin buyer for $22,000, while a Toyota HJZ75 series LandCruiser with 220,000 plus km (full equipped as service vehicle including tools) made $16,000 and a 1993 Toyota HJZ75 series LandCruiser with 475,000km on the clock sold for $5000.
A Honda 250 quad bike with 4700km against it made $4500, heading north to Hill River, while a Suzuki 200 ag bike went to a new home in Kalannie for $500.
Other larger items that sparked buyer interest included four Advantage lick feeders which sold for $1800 (2) and $1600 (2).
