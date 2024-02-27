Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Sprayer makes $350,000 at end of the sale

By Mal Gill
February 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A last-lot 2018 self-propelled boomsprayer selling for $350,000 topped the Hill Osmaston clearing sale last week at Kirk Rock near Yealering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.