$42m to bolster grain industry biosecurity

Updated February 26 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 12:15pm
GRDC chairman John Woods announced the National Grains Diagnostic and Surveillance Initiative at the Grains Research Updates in Perth on Monday. Photo by GRDC.
A groundbreaking $42.7 million national biosecurity project, led by the Grains Research and Development Corporation in partnership with five state government departments, is set to transform the effectiveness and responsiveness of Australia's grains biosecurity system.

