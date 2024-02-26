$42m to bolster grain industry biosecurity

Announced by GRDC chairman and graingrower John Woods at the Grains Research Updates in Perth this morning, the National Grains Diagnostic and Surveillance Initiative (NGDSI) is a co-investment between GRDC and the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI), and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (QDAF).