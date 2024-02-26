Farm Weekly
CBH announces projects to get grain on rail quicker

February 27 2024 - 9:00am
The rapid rail and outloading projects at Cranbrook and Konnongorring will help the CBH Group to move grain more efficiently to port, especially in the first half of each calendar year.
The CBH Group has awarded key contracts for the Cranbrook and Konnongorring rapid rail and outloading projects.

