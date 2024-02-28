Farm Weekly
New food processing centre is now open

February 28 2024 - 1:00pm
Murray-Wellington MLA Robyn Clarke (left), joined WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis at the opening of the Sustainable, Innovative Food Technologies (SIFT) Centre, at Nambeelup last Friday.
Western Australian Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis officially opened the state-of-the-art food manufacturing centre, at the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia (FIPWA) in Nambeelup, on Friday.

