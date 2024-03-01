Bank celebrates 20 years in Narrogin

Rabobank celebrated 20 years of serving the Narrogin agricultural community at a recent gathering of the bank's clients and guests.
The evening's program included a welcome and thanks from Rabobank regional manager Steve Kelly who also reflected on the history of Rabobank both globally and locally.
"Reaching this milestone would not be possible without the ongoing support of the bank's clients, and we were grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation," Mr Kelly said.
And local Rabo Client Council member and Bulyee-based farmer, Amy Lee, shared insights into the evolution and active participation of the Rabo Client Councils in rural communities.
The Rabo Client Councils are groups of Rabobank's farming clients who volunteer their time implementing programs that contribute to the sustainability and wellbeing of rural and regional communities.
