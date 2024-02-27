Drought loans described as "game changer"

Drought-affected farmers in Western Australia can access low interest concessional loans to help them prepare for a disastrous period, manage through that period and/or get back on their feet afterwards.
The Federal Government's Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) has this week been spruiking its loan product to farmers, financial advisers, business planners, consultants and rural counsellors through a one-off national webinar.
RIC chief executive officer John Howard said the organisation was a farm business loan specialist.
It offers variable rate loans that are currently at 4.99 per cent interest, with the rate reviewed twice each year.
Since 2018, RIC has approved about $115 million worth of loans in WA from a national total of about $3.25 billion covering more than 3000 loans.
Mr Howard said, in WA, these loans had been made to pastoralists as well as farmers right across WA's northern, central, south western and south eastern agricultural areas.
"The loans are there to help people through tough times, whether that is drought, natural disasters, getting established or succession planning," Mr Howard said.
He said pastoralists in the Gascoyne and Murchison regions would particularly benefit from a RIC loan, given they were in the grip of a prolonged drought period.
To be eligible for an RIC loan, a farm must have been in drought within the previous five years and the farm business impacted financially within the previous two years.
"The business must have an existing commercial loan because our loans are capped at $2 million and can't be more than 50 per cent of total commercial debt," Mr Howard said.
"The farmer must demonstrate a financial need and that they have capacity to repay a sizeable loan."
A RIC loan can be used to refinance existing debt using lower concessional rates.
This will help with cashflow and provide access to new funding for operating expenses and capital expenditure.
The RIC loans are for 10 years, with five years as interest only repayments and five years of interest plus principal.
"This gives farmers time to get their business in order with a lower cost of capital," Mr Howard said.
"We aim to help farmers boost their ability to recover from drought and help them invest in measures to prepare for the next drought cycle.
"That could be by improving water use efficiency through new dams or water storage facilities, erecting new stockyards, expanding into different environments to diversify their production or putting in irrigation for forage or fodder crops.
"Farmers may be eligible to apply for a drought loan even if they are not currently in a drought because the loan can be used for activities such as these that will reduce risk and help them prepare for a future drought event.
"Whether farmers are currently in drought, or between cycles, drought is never far from their minds.
"So, knowing what financial options are available can make a difference to how quickly and effectively they manage through it and recover."
Mr Howard said this week's RIC webinar particularly targeted those impacted by drought in the past five years.
He said it concentrated on drought loans for the first time, helping a wide range of industry stakeholders learn about the RIC product, eligibility criteria and what the loan could be used for.
The webinar is available to view by registering at ric.gov.au/events
"Aside from farmers, it is a good watch for rural consultants and rural financial counsellors," Mr Howard said.
"It is particularly pertinent to all those people affected by pastoral drought in wide tracts of WA in the past two years."
New South Wales Merino producers Tim and Jenny Webb addressed the webinar about how they used a RIC loan to strengthen their farm business.
Mr Webb said the loan was used to refinance part of their existing commercial debt during the past drought in their patch of NSW, near Forbes.
"We were able to use the money we saved in interest payments to buy-in grain to keep our breeding stock fed and our business running in preparation for retirement," Mr Webb said.
"The RIC loan kept us going through the drought and helped us stay on top of the interest pressures at the time.
"We have since been able to repay a big chunk of our debt.
"This has put us in a strong position as we approach succession planning and retirement.
"It's been a game changer."
