Drought loans described as "game changer"

MW
By Mel Williams
February 27 2024 - 9:00pm
Since 2018, the Regional Investment Corporation has approved about $115 million worth of loans in WA from a national total of about $3.25 billion, covering more than 3000 loans. Drought-affected farmers in WA can access low interest concessional loans.
Drought-affected farmers in Western Australia can access low interest concessional loans to help them prepare for a disastrous period, manage through that period and/or get back on their feet afterwards.

