Community crop to benefit Boyup Brook

By Mel Williams
February 28 2024 - 9:00pm
Boyup Brook Sport and Recreation Association (BBSRA) community cropping program co-ordinator, Wayde Robertson, and BBSRA president Tara Reid said the community was banding together to plant a crop this season.
The small community of Boyup Brook is banding together to plant its first community crop in 2024.

