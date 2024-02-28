Community crop to benefit Boyup Brook

The small community of Boyup Brook is banding together to plant its first community crop in 2024.
Funds raised from the crop will be used to advance to the next stage of an integrated sport and recreation centre for the town.
This will be at the site of the current Boyup Brook Football Club and general sporting clubhouse and involve building a multi-purpose indoor centre for sports such as netball, basketball and badminton.
Local farmers Charles Caldwell and Simon Purse have each donated a paddock of 35 hectares and 12ha respectively for the community crop.
Boyup Brook Sport and Recreation Association (BBSRA) community cropping program co-ordinator, Wayde Robertson, said other farmers would donate machinery for seeding and harvest, seed and chemical.
He said machinery dealerships would run demonstrations at the site during the season.
"The insurance has been donated, along with some lime - and local service providers and shops are also donating what they can to the project," Mr Robertson said.
"The whole community has come on board and we already have a great spread of donations.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity of our local farmers and businesses.
"Their contributions will play a vital role in shaping the future of sport and recreation in Boyup Brook."
Mr Robertson said sport and recreation were at the core of a vibrant rural community, providing much-needed social interaction and mental health benefits.
He said the BBSRA represented all sports in the town and its members recognised the value of having a healthy and active community.
"The BBSRA is committed to providing opportunities for the local community members to engage in sport and recreational activities to promote health, wellbeing and social cohesion," he said.
BBSRA president Tara Reid said the community cropping program was a big step forward in its efforts to ensure facilities were accessible, modern and sustainable for generations to come.
She said it would enable the association to match donations from other sources to continue developing a central sport and recreational facility in Boyup Brook.
"The sport and recreational precinct is progressing through several stages and this year's crop will help with stage two of the indoor centre," Ms Reid said.
"The eventual goal is to have all the local sports in one spot and in a modern facility."
"We need to upgrade our facilities so we don't have to travel away from town to play sport."
Mr Robertson said sport was a key way to bring communities together and the cropping program would plough money back into its development.
"A lot of towns now have all their sporting facilities in one space and we'd like to do the same," he said.
The community cropping program will be managed by local farmers during the season.
