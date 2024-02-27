Electronic drafting part of eID future

Muchea Livestock Centre is at the forefront of Western Australia's move for mandatory electronic identification (eID) in sheep and goats, having installed new and cutting-edge scanning equipment.
The Allflex three-way drafting system was officially launched by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis to livestock industry stakeholders and representatives last Friday - more than a year before the July 31, 2025, eID rollout deadline.
Operated by the WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIIA), Muchea Livestock Centre has been a vital hub for the State's livestock industry since its inception, having facilitated the smooth movement of more than 7.3 million sheep and goats.
It is the first WA saleyard to install the pilot equipment, which was funded through the State government's commitment of more than $28 million toward the adoption of a nationally agreed sheep and goat eID system.
Round one of the eID infrastructure grants program opened in November 2023 and was made available to downstream market operators including saleyards, processors, registered feedlots, livestock agents and export depots.
These grants helped with the purchase of eID technologies such as readers, scanners and wands, as well as eID-related infrastructural works.
WAMIA chairwoman Sarah Lang said WAMIA was excited to play a key role in proactively supporting the meat and livestock industry in the implementation of eID for sheep and goats at Muchea.
"WAMIA remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, as we continue to uphold the highest standards of biosecurity and traceability," Ms Lang said.
"The proactive installation of the scanning equipment - in partnership with the Australian Wool Network (AWN) and Allflex - ensures that WA's livestock industry is well-prepared for the upcoming implementation of eID for sheep and goats.
"The experience of our employees in cattle eID will be an advantage to industry in the implementation of sheep and goat eID."
Installation works were completed at the end of January 2024, however last Friday marked the first time electronically tagged sheep were run through the new drafting system.
AWN was involved in the pilot program by offering its saleyard space, draft two, at Muchea Livestock Centre as the first to have the equipment installed.
Sheep from AWN were also used to test the new equipment.
Other agents will have the scanning system installed at their allocated space closer to the eID rollout date.
There will also be an additional system in draft six, which will be run as a spare.
The system was specifically designed for the simultaneous reading of large volumes of sheep exiting a draft in a saleyard environment.
It has the ability to read a variety of eID ear tags and rumen pellets, with high visibility LEDs indicating when the reader is turned on and in operation.
The system includes a high contrast colour touch screen data box, which can filter and sort tag reads into separate sessions for each draft pen.
Thousands of animals are received, processed and loaded onto trucks at Muchea Livestock Centre within 24 hours, which Ms Jarvis said highlighted the importance of traceability - moving from a mob-based to individual animal system.
She said the proactive approach to install the pilot equipment, well ahead of the mandatory implementation date, deserved commendation.
"This is the first integration to be supported by the infrastructure grant scheme that was rolled out by State government last year.
"WA government committed more than $28m in 2023 to the new national mandatory eID system.
"That (funding) is here to support producers and downstream operators like Muchea to transition from the visual tag system to eID."
Ms Jarvis acknowledged there were a few farmers who weren't necessarily happy about moving from the paper-based system, however she said it was absolutely vital in order to protect livestock industries against increasing biosecurity risks.
"There are already a number of farming enterprises that use eID tags, but moving to that mandatory system is vital moving forward with the threats, such as foot-and-mouth-disease, internationally," she said.
"I want to commend the WAMIA board and the crew here at Muchea for their leadership and foresight in being the first to install the pilot equipment, which is well ahead of the mandatory implementation date of July 2025."
Independent traceability specialist Beth Green said the growth of traceability needed to continue for a number of important reasons.
She said with more mouths to feed, people travelling, greater scrutiny on production, tougher world trading conditions and an agricultural sector that everyone needs to continue into the future, traceability was the key to food safety, animal welfare and public health.
"I know when something is made mandatory, people get their backs up, but when there is a benefit to the whole population, it has to be mandated," Ms Green said.
"While it will not prevent disease, it can minimise the size of the national economic and social impact of an outbreak."
Ms Green was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 2020 to see how to achieve greater participation in a livestock traceability system for faster emergency response.
She said no single system was perfect, but she could cherry pick to achieve the greatest success in our own backyard, and what to avoid.
"Evaluation of the Victorian system proved it was time for eID and the first step was to have representatives for everyone who would be directly affected from the start," Ms Green said.
"They needed to hear it face-to-face, which allowed the questions and arguments to come forward.
"They were all legitimate and most of them could be overcome.
"We aimed for the whole system to be ready at once to minimise the demand on supply chain operators, who have to run a hybrid system, and to reduce the cost to industry, with access to any support as fair as possible."
Ms Green is proud to see how far WA industry had come and for the funding support, which was provided so early on by government and a vote of confidence in the need to move forward with the rollout.
She said Australia couldn't eat its way out of a market closure like America because there weren't enough people, and would struggle to supply local demand if the population couldn't produce or eat its own product.
"It is very difficult to prove freedom and safety quickly, but a well-supported livestock traceability system full of accurate data is the only potential way," Ms Green said.
"It's not going to be efficient at the beginning, but just as we all learn to use mobile phones, we will get better over time.
"We just need to be a bit brave until we get used to it."
