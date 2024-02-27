Farm Weekly
Electronic drafting part of eID future

By Brooke Littlewood
February 28 2024 - 10:00am
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis (left), with WAMIA acting chief executive officer I-Lyn Loo and the first sheep to officially run through the three-way drafting system at Muchea Livestock Centre.
Muchea Livestock Centre is at the forefront of Western Australia's move for mandatory electronic identification (eID) in sheep and goats, having installed new and cutting-edge scanning equipment.

